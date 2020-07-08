e-paper
Home / Noida / Two arrested for killing man over argument while gambling

Two arrested for killing man over argument while gambling

noida Updated: Jul 08, 2020 00:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Two men in their late thirties were arrested by the Bisrakh police on Monday night in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man on July 4.

On July 5, the body of 32-year-old man Subey Yadav was found in a field in the Bisrakh area with a bullet injury to the back. Upon identification, his family had filed a murder complaint with the police. The family had named one Vijay in their complaint and hinted at the involvement of others.

Two more suspects involved in the murder are currently on the run.

“The arrested suspects have been identified as Vijay and Arvind. The suspects and the victim were all known to each other and would often participate in gambling. There was an altercation between the two suspects and Subey after which he was killed. The argument revolved around the distribution of nearly Rs 2.5 lakh after a round of gambling. Two more suspects were involved in the murder and efforts are on to nab them,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 2, Harish Chander.

Police officers said that Arvind and Subey had clashed on earlier occasions as well. On the day of the murder, Vijay was losing money and left the game around 8.30 pm. “However, he was still upset about losing the money and following prompts from Arvind who also wanted Subey to leave, the two along with two more men confronted the victim. The matter escalated and ended with his death. One of the suspects in the run had pulled the trigger and the murder weapon is still missing,” a police officer said.

Vijay has a criminal history and has been involved in several cases of robbery, gambling, offenses of arms act etc, the police said. The two suspects were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

