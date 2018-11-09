Two bikers on way to Delhi crushed to death by speeding vehicle in Ghaziabad

Two men died on Wednesday night after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle on Delhi-Meerut road, police said. The incident took place near Sai Upvan in Ghaziabad when the two victims, who were cousins, were returning home at Karawal Nagar in Delhi.

The deceased have been identified as Bittu Sharma, 25, and Rahul Sharma, 24, who had gone to perform puja at their native place in Hasanpur, Bulandshahr on Diwali. Both stayed at Shiv Vihar in the Karawal Nagar area of Delhi.

“We received a complaint from the victims’ family and lodged an FIR against unidentified driver for causing death due to negligence and rash driving at Kotwali police station. It seems that their motorcycle was initially hit by some vehicle due to which the duo lost balance and fell down. Later, they were crushed by another speeding vehicle behind them on the road,” said Jai Karan Singh, station house officer, Kotwali police station.

The police have sent the bodies for postmortem.

According to victims’ family, the incident took place around 11.30pm. “They left Bulandshahr for Delhi around 7.30pm. I got a call from Bittu who said that he suffered an injury to his leg as their motorcycle skidded near Sikandrabad. However, they drove further and Rahul was driving the bike. When they reached Ghaziabad, their bike slipped again and both fell down,” said Vinod Sharma, uncle of the victims.

“Though they were wearing helmets, their heads were crushed under the wheels of a speeding vehicle coming from behind. Both of them died on the spot after sustaining severe head injuries. Bittu was second among three siblings, while Rahul was the only child left in his family. His younger brother had died two years ago due to some health issues,” Sharma said.

According to the family, Bittu used to drive commercial vehicles while his cousin Rahul was a cloth trader in Delhi. “Both were unmarried,” the uncle said.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 12:00 IST