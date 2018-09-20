Two builders, four cops booked for assaulting Noida lawyer

Two directors of ABA Corp, promotors of Cleo County project in Sector 121, and four police constables were booked for allegedly assaulting a lawyer on September 16.

Amit Modi and Sunil Gehlot of ABA Corp and four constables have been booked under the IPC sections for attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, rioting and breach of peace by the Noida Phase 3 police station.

A video emerged on September 16 in which three to four policemen are allegedly seen confining advocate Mahendra Singh to a room of a police outpost and assaulting him. Taking cognizance of the video, SSP Ajay Sharma sent seven constables of Garhi Chaukhandi police outpost to police lines.

“Based on the complaint lodged by the victim, we have booked six persons, including four policemen and two builders,” Akhilesh Tripathi, SHO, Phase 3 police station, said.

Singh said, “I own land, which the developer of Cleo County has illegally occupied and a case is pending in the high court. On September 16, I had reached my property and was dissuading potential buyers. Soon, Amit Modi, Sunil Gehlot and the policemen arrived and forcibly took me to the outpost. I was assaulted by four policemen,” Singh said.

ABA Corp issued a statement, “This FIR is grossly unfair towards the developers of Cleo County project and we will also file a counter FIR against these allegations. None of the representatives of Cleo Countywas physically present in the police station when the incident happened. We have CCTV footage to prove our facts.”

