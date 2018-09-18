Two cousins die as car hits divider in Greater Noida

Two men died in a car accident while another suffered minor injuries early Monday after the Fortuner car they were travelling in crashed into a divider on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in the Greater Noida area.

The car was driven by Raka Bhati (28), a resident of Sirsa village, Greater Noida. His younger brother, Jeetendra (24), was in front passenger seat while their cousin, Sandeep (28) was in the seat behind Jeetendra.

The police have said the SUV crashed into the road divider. However, the family has alleged that the car rammed the car after it vehicle collided with a truck.

“Raka was trying to overtake a car from the left. However, a truck moving in the wrong direction collided with their car on the left side which was completely destroyed. Jeetendra and Sandeep didn’t survive the accident while Raka suffered minor injuries (cuts on the body and stitches on the forehead),” Ashu Phalwan, a family friend, said.

He said that while Jeetendra died on the spot, Sandeep broke his neck. “He didn’t have many external injuries but died of a broken neck,” Ashu said .

He added that the trio was on their way from Nawada, Haryana where Sandeep lived. “They had left around 1.15am and were about to reach home when this happened.The accident occurred on the Sirsa village bridge, just before the exit for the Eastern Peripheral Expressway. They were barely 200 metres from home,” said Ashu.

Both the men were married. While Jeetendra has a two-year-old son, Sandeep had two boys aged one and two-and-a-half years.

Ashu said the accident was witnessed by a local farmhand who alerted the police immediately.

“Police took them to a nearby hospital. When the eyewitness saw the car, he recognised it as Jeetu’s and informed his family,” said Ashu.

The victims were taken to Kailash Hospital, Greater Noida. “The two men were declared brought dead while Raka was provided first aid. He did not even wish to be admitted and left almost immediately,” said Dinesh Sharma, a spokesperson for the hospital.

Police have not received any complaint from the family. “We were alerted by a local resident around 3am about the accident. We took the victims to the hospital. However, the family has not filed any complaint with us and thus, no case has been registered,” said Dharmendra Sharma, the station house officer of the Greater Noida police station.

He said that the Fortuner collided with the divider on the expressway.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 04:54 IST