Two vehicle thieves arrested in Greater Noida west

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 00:06 IST

Greater Noida: Police have arrested two men from Greater Noida West on Sunday for allegedly stealing vehicles. At least four motorcycles, seven doctored registration plates and some tools were recovered allegedly from their possession, said officers. The suspects Munil Alam, 24, and Chanchal Sharma, 25, are residents of Nithari village in Noida. According to officers, the suspects allegedly used to steal motorcycles and dismantle them before selling their parts to individuals as well as in the scrap market.

Munish Chauhan, station house officer, Bisrakh police station, said that the police had received information about the two suspects being on the move on two motorcycles near Gaur City. “A team was deployed at the spot to check them. When they arrived, personnel stopped the suspects, who failed to produce registration papers of the motorcycles,” he said.

The team frisked the suspects and some tools and seven doctored registration number plates were found on them.

“During interrogation, the suspects revealed that they used to recce different places and spot unattended two-wheelers and motorcycles. They used to steal these vehicles and alter the registration number plates. They then used to sell these stolen vehicles to individuals at cheap rates and sometimes dismantle the vehicles and sell the parts in scrap markets,” Chauhan said.

Police conducted a search at their hideouts and recovered two more stolen motorcycles from the spot.

A case has been registered against them under Section 379 (theft) and Section 482 (punishment for using a false property mark) of the Indian Penal Code. The two suspects were produced in court and sent to judicial custody.