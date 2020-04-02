e-paper
Uber ties up with Big Basket for deliveries in Noida, Greater Noida

Uber ties up with Big Basket for deliveries in Noida, Greater Noida

noida Updated: Apr 02, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Private cab aggregator, Uber, has tied up with e-tailer Big Basket to provide a last-mile delivery option of essential services to residents of Noida and Greater Noida, among other Indian cities.

The Gautam Budh Nagar administration had allowed several online service providers to continue working during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Uber will now provide several of its vehicles to help Big Basket make deliveries of essential items to consumers.

“This last-mile delivery service provides multiple wins. It supports authorities in containing Covid-19, delivers essential supplies in a timely manner and creates an earning opportunity for drivers. We will not charge any commission for our efforts and are pleased to partner with Big Basket to support the nation in its hour of need. We stand ready to support all other private and public sector efforts in keeping vital supply chains open and to ensure last-mile delivery of everyday supplies, during this current nationwide lockdown,” Prabhjeet Singh, director, operations and head of cities, Uber India & South Asia, said.

The service will function in both Noida as well as Greater Noida as well as other Indian cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh.

In compliance with all government guidelines, drivers working on this project have been provided training to ensure best hygiene practises. They have also been provided with gloves, masks and sanitisers.

“The ongoing nationwide lockdown has led to a disruption of the supply of essential goods, primarily due to a shortage of personnel and delivery vehicles. We are very happy to partner with Uber India for this initiative and we will be utilizing a portion of their huge fleet of cars, bikes as well as personnel to help make deliveries,” Lalita Aggarwal, National Process Head, Last Mile, Big Basket, said.

