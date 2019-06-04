3 men strangle, throw acid on sister over her relationship with married man

Dadri police on Sunday night arrested three persons for attacking their younger sister with acid in an attempted honour killing over her alleged relationship with a married man in Bulandshahr’s Gulaothi. The suspects were identified by their first names — Irfan (27), Rizwan (22) and Imran (24), all residents of Bulandshahr..

The suspects worked as labourers in different factories and construction sites.

Neeraj Malik, station house officer, Dadri police station, said that on May 5, the suspects had tried to strangle their sister Salma (22) in Dadri area. “They also attacked her with acid and fled, believing she was dead,” he said. The victim received critical injuries on her face and neck and was admitted to Noida’s district hospital. She was later referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi because her condition was critical.

Dadri police had registered an FIR and also announced a Rs 25,000 reward on the arrest of suspects. On Sunday night, the police received information about the movement of the three brothers near Dadri railway crossing. The police raided the spot and arrested the suspects.

Malik said that during interrogation, the three suspects confessed to having committed the crime. “The suspects said their sister was in a relationship with a married man, who was the son of their landlord in Bulandshahr. The family members were against this relationship. They asked the woman to stay away from the man, but she refused,” he said.

On May 5, the family had visited a relative’s house in Aligarh. “Irfan and Rizwan convinced Salma into dropping her home on a scooter. But on the way, the two brothers strangulated her and attacked her with acid. They dumped her near Luharli bridge in Dadri, believing she had died,” Malik said.

The police said Irfan and Rizwan had committed the crime, while Imran was booked for criminal conspiracy in facilitating the crime. The victim, when she regained consciousness, told the police that her brothers had attacked her.

“We had already registered a case against them under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326A (punishment for acid throwing) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. “They were produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” Malik added.

The victim sustained burn injuries on her neck and shoulder. She is still admitted in Safdarjung Hospital, and she is said to be stable.

“She will remain in the hospital for another month. The victim’s family members have refused to stay with her. We have deployed a female constable in the hospital for her security,” Malik said.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 07:54 IST