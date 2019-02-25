UP BJP leader, four others booked for forcing 95-year-old to hand over land

Police have booked a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and four other persons for allegedly abducting, assaulting and forcing a 95-year-old man to sign property papers in a village under the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida.

According to the police, an FIR has been filed against Teja Gujjar, a member of the BJP’s district unit and a native of Tughalpur Haldona village in Greater Noida; his brother Jay Singh; Parvindar Nagar, from Accheja village; Subodh Kumar, from Darin Choganpur village and Shahabuddin, from Greater Noida.

The suspects have been booked for allegedly assaulting Atar Singh, a resident of Tughalpur Haldona village, on January 14, and forcing him to sign over his property in Parvindar’s name.

Police said that the FIR was filed after a court order by a civil judge in the Surajpur Court on Friday.

“As per the complaint and court order, all five suspects have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 147, 364, 420, 467, 471, 468, 323 and 326 for rioting, abduction for murder, fraud, forgery of valuable security, using forged document as genuine, forgery for purpose of cheating, assault and causing grievous hurt, respectively. Probe is on but no arrests have been made yet,” Arvind Pathak, SHO, Knowledge Park police station, said.

According to the complainant, the suspects allegedly abducted him on the morning of January 14 on the pretext of providing him treatment in a hospital but instead took him to the Greater Noida authority’s office.

“I had not been keeping well since many days and on January 14, Jay Singh, Teja and a few other persons came to my house and said that they would take me to a hospital. They then took me to the Greater Noida authority’s office and forced me to give my thumb impression on a document giving power of attorney of my property in favour of Parvindar Nagar. When I realised what was happening and objected, they started beating me and broke my hip. They then left me back at my house,” Atar alleged.

He added that he has no children and is a distant uncle of Teja and his younger brother. He further claimed that he has land measuring four bighas in his name, which he intended to gift to his younger brothers.

When contacted, Teja denied all allegations and said that Atar had sold his property to his younger brother Jay Singh in 2014 by fraudulent means.

“The land which Atar Singh claims belonged to him was acquired by the Greater Noida authority in 1998 but there was no documentation and the land remained unused. Using this clerical error, he sold the land to my brother Jay Singh in July 2014 for Rs 23 lakh. When we realised this, we requested him to hand us back the money but he filed a false case against us,” Teja alleged.

