UP govt seeks name change of two Metro stations

The Uttar Pradesh government has written to Ministry of Housing and Urban affairs and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for changing the names of two Metro stations on the 9.6km Metro route from Dilshad Garden to New Bus Adda.

A communication sent by UP principal secretary Nitin Ramesh Gokarn stated the state government would change the name of New Bus Adda station to ‘Shaheed Sthal’ and Rajendra Nagar station to ‘Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar station’.

District magistrate(DM) Ritu Maheshwari confirmed the development on Monday evening. DM as well the Ghaziabad Development Authority officials reportedly had received numerous representations from associations and residents requesting the change in names.

“After consideration the state government has decided to change the name of two stations,” the communication by the principal secretary, said.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 04:02 IST