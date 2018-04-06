UP health official seeks report after Noida school students fall ill due to food poisoning

Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports, the director health, Uttar Pradesh, has sought a report on the condition of the students who had suffered food poisoning in a Noida school after eating breakfast at the school canteen on Thursday.

Several students continue to be sick after consuming allegedly contaminated food at the Step By Step school in Sector 132. Sources said at least 22 students were taken to hospitals in the city and neighbouring Delhi while many others were treated at the school by a team of doctors.

“We have to prepare a detailed note and send a report to Lucknow at the earliest. Food samples have been collected from the school and we are examining them,” said Anurag Bhargava, chief medical officer, Noida.

While many students were discharged on Thursday, two students were still admitted at Max Hospital and six at Apollo Hospital in Noida on Friday. They are under observation and would be discharged by Saturday, hospital administrations said.

“We had received about 15 students complaining of stomach ache and nausea. They are all fine now. Six of them are still admitted and being kept under observation for a day,” a spokesperson for Apollo Hospital, Noida, said.

Max authorities also said that the condition of the two children admitted to Max Hospital, Noida, is clinically improving and they will be discharged soon. A team from Max Hospital, Vaishali, had visited the school on Thursday at 12:20 pm.

“Children were vomiting and complained of abdominal cramps and weakness. The affected children were medically managed with oral medication and other supportive measures. No child was admitted to the hospital,” the Max Hospital spokesperson said.

BN Singh, district magistrate, said the CMO has been asked to submit a report on the health condition of the children. “The food samples collected by the food inspector from the canteen of the school have been sent for laboratory examination,” said Singh.

Parents said the school charges Rs 5,000 per month for the meals.

“The Step by Step school management handled the situation in an extremely professional and responsible manner. My son, a Class 2 student, had fallen ill and he was attended by the doctors. Now, he is feeling much better. How the kids fell ill is a matter of probe and we will raise this question in the next parents-teachers council meet. However, we are satisfied with school’s response,” said Shubhani Talwar, a parent.

The school administration did not respond to calls and text messages.