Vaishali residents go knocking on NGT doors to get rid of illegal dumping zone

Troubled by the filthiness created by an open dumping zone in Vaishali’s Sector 3, the residents have decided to approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) seeking a remedy. The site is used by the Ghaziabad municipal corporation and is spread over nearly 100 metres.

Residents said all the solid waste generated in sectors 1, 2 and 3 and other nearby vicinities are dumped there.

Kaushambi resident and lawyer, Mansi Chahal, has filed a petition to get rid of the open dumping yard, which is situated near the income tax office in Vaishali. She shifted to nearby Kaushambi around seven months ago and was taken aback by the filthy surroundings near the open dump.

“The road is often blocked due to the garbage dumping and the municipal corporation vehicles dump solid waste at the site. The vehicle operators told us that the garbage is then lifted from there and transported elsewhere. But that is not the case. My petition is against this dumping zone and I have name the municipal corporation and the UP control pollution board as respondents,” Chahal said.

“The open dumping is causing environment issues and also attracting stray animals that feed on the toxic material,” she added.

In the first hearing, the tribunal issued notices to both respondents. In another hearing on Friday, the tribunal granted a week’s time to the pollution control board to file a report.

“We will file the appropriate reply before the tribunal,” said an official from the pollution control board.

The dump site is located near residential areas as well as malls and commercial establishments. It is also close to a major Sahibabad drain which carries pollutants and runs alongside the Vaishali locality.

“The drain carries a lot of toxic water from factories and these units should be compelled to treat their waste and then dispose of it in the drain. The health of residents are getting affected. The open dumping of solid waste has also aggravated the unhygienic conditions. However, for past couple of days, since we heard a petition has been filed before the NGT, the dumping of solid waste has stopped here,” Mohit Sharma, a social activist and Sector 1 resident, said.

“But still we feel that the activity may start again. If the dumping stops, residents will help the corporation develop the area with greenery,” he said.

The petition has come at a time when the ‘Swachh Survekshan’ is already on till March 10 and the city is trying its best to improve the cleanliness ranking.

In the previous two editions of the curvey, city fared badly, securing a dismal 351st rank among 434 cities in 2015 and the 67th rank among 73 cities in 2016.

“We intend to make city dust-free, litter-free and bin-free. We intend to construct a wall around the dump yard and we intend to stop dumping within the next three months,” CP Singh, municipal commissioner, said.

The official said the city had nearly 456 small dumping stations across the city but more than 200 have been removed over past couple of months.

“We have planned to construct transfer stations in each of the five zones from where the solid waste will be collected and transported out,” he said.

BOX: the contention in the petition against municipal-corporation and UPPCB

To direct the corporation to clean the entire road by shifting the dumping zone and garbage from sector-3, Vaishali and dispose it off in accordance with the law,

To take strict actions against the corporation for polluting and damaging the environment,

To direct the corporation to pay the environmental compensation under the principal of polluter pays,