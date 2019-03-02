Walkway to connect Aqua and Blue lines by end of this month

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Friday said that it will finish the construction of a 300-metre walkway and e-rickshaw track to connect the Aqua Line with the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line in one month.

The NMRC has started construction of the two-metre wide walkway for pedestrians and a five-metre wide pathway for e-rickshaws to ferry passengers between Aqua Line and Blue Line.

The walkways will be between Sector 51 Metro station of the Aqua Line and Sector 52 Metro station of Blue Line.

The NMRC had on January 26, 2019 opened the 29.707km Noida-Greater Noida Metro Link, called the Aqua Line, for public operation. The Aqua Line is yet to achieve its projected target of passengers, officials said. Officials hope that once the Aqua Line is connected with the Blue Line the ridership will increase. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will open a 6.67km stretch of the Blue Line from Noida City Centre to Electronic City 62 by March-end. The NMRC, therefore, wants to finish the construction of walkway and e-rickshaw carriageway before Blue Line gets operational.

“We will finish the walkway and carriageway for e-rickshaws well before the Blue Line extension is operational. Our work on this walkway and carriageway for e-rickshaws is on in full swing. We hope that passengers between Aqua Line and Blue Line will travel comfortably,” PD Upadhyay, executive director, NMRC, said. Around 75 metres stretch of the 300-metre walkway and carriageway has already been constructed.

“We hope that once the Blue Line extension begins operations, ridership on the Aqua Line will increase because Greater Noida and Noida will get direct Metro connectivity to Delhi,” Upadhyay said.

The 6.8km Noida City Centre–Electronic City Metro Link will also provide connectivity with Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area by March-end.

