Waste management plants to come up soon in Ghaziabad

The district administration on Wednesday gave the go-ahead to agencies for setting up waste-to-energy plants at Galand and Mohammadpur Amad Baghpat in Modi Nagar.

A committee of officials had identified and earmarked the land for the purpose, following which no-objection certificates were also obtained for developing the facilities.

At present, there is no solid waste management plant in Ghaziabad for processing the waste generated every day in the city. The district magistrate of Ghaziabad said that the administration has approved the municipal corporation’s plan for developing the plant.

“At Galand, we have two patches of 10 acres each and the corporation has been asked to start construction of the plant. At the other site (21 acres at Modi Nagar), the entire team of forest, pollution and other officials went for an on-site inspection. The site is far away from habitation and also away from the Hindon airbase’s flying zone. Also, the land is owned by the government. The development of the two facilities will start soon,” Ritu Maheshwari, district magistrate, Ghaziabad, said.

At present, around 1,000 metric tonnes of solid waste is generated every day in Ghaziabad district. The waste is currently dumped at a temporary landfill site in Pratap Vihar.

The two sites will cater to the entire district, which comprises areas falling under the jurisdiction of Ghaziabad Development Authority, Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation and the four nagar palikas of Loni, Modi Nagar, Murad Nagar and Khoda. The other nagar panchayats which will also be benefitted include Patla, Niwari, Farid Nagar and Dasna.

“The site at Modi Nagar will process waste from Loni, Modi Nagar, Murad Nagar and Mohan Nagar zones of the municipal corporation. The site at Galand will cater to the solid waste generated from areas falling under the jurisdiction of the GDA, municipal corporation and Khoda Nagar Palika,” Maheshwari said.

A private firm has also been awarded the contract to prepare the detailed project report for the solid waste management plant at Galand. The Construction & Design Services, a unit of UP Jal Nigam, has been assigned the construction work of the project at Modi Nagar.