Waste segregation, processing to be made mandatory for new buildings in Ghaziabad

Officials of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) on Friday proposed that it should be made mandatory for high-rises to install equipment for municipal solid waste collection and segregation at source.

Officials said the proposal would be placed before the GDA board in the next meeting, although there is already a provision for the same in building by-laws.

It is estimated that around 1,000 metric tonnes of solid waste is generated by the city every day.

“A proposal is being prepared and will be taken up at the next board meeting. A provision has been made in the amended building by-laws and we plan to make it mandatory for new housing projects and also for those that have not applied for a completion certificate from the authority,” Ritu Maheshwari, vice chairperson, GDA, said.

Officials of the town planning department of the authority said there was an amendment to the by-laws in 2017 and new projects would be covered under the proposal.

“The amendment specifies installation of equipment within the society for collection and segregation (of waste). This will also help convert solid waste to manure and only a small quantity will be left as residue. The provision will be levied in instances where the developers have taken purchasable floor area ratio, have pending compounding amount and have not taken completion certificate for ongoing projects,” Ishtiyaq Ahmad, chief architect & town planner, GDA, said.

Further, to get rid of solid waste on their premises, the authority, in the next week, will be installing machines to recycle paper waste and horticulture waste, which is generated on a daily basis.

Officials said these steps are being taken up as the city is yet to get a solid waste management plant to scientifically process waste. The administration is in the process of setting up solid waste management plants at Galand and Modi Nagar.

“The detailed project report (DPR) for the waste-to-compost plant at Modi Nagar is complete and has been sent to the state government for the final approval. The solid waste from local bodies will be processed at Modi Nagar plant. A waste-to-energy plant is proposed at Galand for processing solid waste from Indirapuram, Khoda and other municipal zones. The final proposal for DPR has been sought from a private agency,” Maheshwari said.