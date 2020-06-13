With 35 new cases, GB Nagar’s count reaches 865

noida

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 23:05 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar district on Saturday reported 35 new cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the overall count of the district to 865 cases.

Chief medical officer (CMO), Dr Deepak Ohri, said as many as 494 patients, including 17 on Saturday, have been discharged from different hospitals until now. “Apart from them, 69 other patients have been cross notified to other districts and states. Twelve Covid-19 positive patients have so far lost their lives in the district so far. As a result, the district now has 359 active cases,” he said.

The CMO further said out of 35 positive cases on Saturday, 19 persons were tested by private laboratories, while the remaining 16 were tested positive at government laboratories. “Of these 35 positives today, as many as 30 people have ILI (influenza-like illnesses),” he said.

Dr Ohri further said that 13,066 samples have been collected in the district for testing so far. “Tests per million population in the district is at 6,221, which is much better than the national index of per million tests of 3,913.”

He further said in the last 24 hours, 493 tests have been conducted in the district. “The district has started special campaign to collect maximum samples for detecting Covid-19 at the earliest and identify the high-risk patients. Sampling is being done in old age homes, orphanages, and urban slums. We have decided to focus on hospital staff, vendors, delivery boys, drivers, conductors, autorickshaw drivers, healthcare workers, and chemists for sampling,” he said.

Giving details of 69 cross notified Covid-19 positive cases, the CMO said while 20 of them are from Delhi, one patient each is from Haryana, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. “While 10 patients have duplicate entries in the log, the remaining 36 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including 11 from Ghaziabad, eight from Bulandshahr, two each from Hapur and Aligarh and one from Agra,” he said.

Ohri also said health camps were organised in 12 places in the district on Friday, including at Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, and sectors 8, 9 and 10. “A total of 663 patients were screened on Saturday and four of them, who had symptoms of fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, to give relief to patients in light of the rising mercury levels, Covid-19 hospitals in the district are making arrangements for installing individual air-conditioning units, .

GB Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said as per the Covid-19 guidelines, hospitals can use window ACs, after getting the unit certified from a team of specialists from Agra. “Even for centralised ACs, the ducts must be separate. Sharda hospital and the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital have already sent their requests to get the experts’ opinion about the dos and don’ts regarding the use of AC units in their isolation wards. I hope that very soon the ACs will be operational in these hospitals,” he said.