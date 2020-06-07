e-paper
Home / Noida / With 41 new Covid-19 cases, GB Nagar total count reaches 632

With 41 new Covid-19 cases, GB Nagar total count reaches 632

noida Updated: Jun 07, 2020 22:50 IST
With 41 new positive cases on Sunday, the overall tally of Covid-19 cases has now gone up to 632 in Gautam Budh Nagar district.

The district chief medical officer Dr. Deepak Ohri said 413 patients have been discharged from different hospitals, and eight patients have so far lost their lives so far to the disease. “Apart from it, 48 others have been cross-notified from other districts and states. As a result, the district now has 211 active cases,” he said.

On the day, 31 patients – including 10 from Sharda hospital, five from Kailash hospital and 16 from GIMS – were discharged after being cured on Sunday.

One patient, who tested Covid-19 positive, was brought dead to the district hospital. “This patient was a resident of Ghaziabad and the district surveillance officer there has confirmed it,” he said. No further details of the patient were given by the district administration.

Ohri said that 12 residents of sector 44, who were tested positive by private laboratories on June 5, have been admitted in different Covid-19 facilities in the district. “Their reports will be cross-verified by government laboratories and only then we will be able to confirm these cases,” he said.

Health camps were organised in 12 sensitive places in the district on Sunday, including at Mamura, Nithari, Sarfabad, Harola, sectors 8, 9 and 10. “A total of 425 patients were screened today and seven of them, who had fever, have been referred to the district hospital,” he said.

Giving details of 48 cross-notified Covid-19 positive cases, the CMO said that while 15 of them are from Delhi, one patient each from Haryana, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have also been found cross-notified in the GB Nagar district. “While six patients have duplicate entries in the log, the remaining 24 are from other districts of Uttar Pradesh, including seven each from Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad, two from Hapur and one from Agra,” he said.

