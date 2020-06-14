With 70 news Covid-19 cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar’s tally crosses 900-mark

noida

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 22:20 IST

With 70 new Covid-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar on Sunday, the tally in the district has now reached 935, officials said.

Sunday’s cases are twice the numbers that were reported a day earlier. On Saturday, 35 people had tested positive for Covid-19.

Of the 935 cases in the district neighbouring Delhi, there are 413 active patients and 510 patients who have been cured including 16 who were discharged on Sunday.

The district has recorded 12 deaths from the coronavirus disease so far.

Among the new patients, 15 were tested by private laboratories while 56 were tested in government facilities, according to an official release.

District authorities have started a dedicated helpline for those wanting to get tested for Covid-19.

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida can call on the helpline number 18004192211 to make an appointment for testing.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar district has five laboratories for testing Covid-19 including three government facilities while there are eight sample collection centre across Noida and Greater Noida.

(With inputs from PTI)