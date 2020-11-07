Woman, 4-year-old son fall to death from 17th floor in Greater Noida West

noida

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 14:06 IST

A 28-year-old woman and her four-year-old son allegedly fell to death from their 17th floor apartment in Greater Noida West on Saturday morning. The woman’s husband had gone to his hometown in Sambhal when the incident took place.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said police received information from society residents at 9 am. “A police team reached the spot and found the woman and the child critically wounded. They were rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared them brought dead,” he said.

The police team visited the victims’ flat and found the sister of the woman’s husband. “The husband’s sister had some burn injury marks on her face. It appears the two women had quarrelled over some issue, following which the woman jumped to death along with her son,” he said.

The woman’s sister-in-law is a student in a private college and she lives in a hostel. She was visiting her brother’s house in Greater Noida West. The woman has been admitted in a private hospital for her burn injuries.

Chander said that the deceased’s husband is on the way to Greater Noida West. “We will question him to see what led to this incident. We are investigating the matter from all angles,” he said.