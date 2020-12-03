Woman alleges harassment by neighbour

noida

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 23:24 IST

A 25-year-old woman has filed a sexual harassment complaint against her neighbour in Badalpur village of Greater Noida.

“I live with my husband and in-laws in the village. The suspect had been roaming around my house and making indecent gestures for the last three months. Recently, when my husband came to know about this, he ousted me from the house,” she said in the complaint. The woman said that her parents and people of the locality held a meeting and helped resolve the matter last week and she was allowed to return to her husband’s house. However, the suspect allegedly continued to harass her.

The victim said that the suspect’s unwanted advancement created a rift between her and her husband, following which a complaint was filed on Sunday.

Dharmendra Sharma, in-charge Badalpur police station, said a case has been registered against the suspect under section 354A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). “We have launched a search to arrest the suspect. He will be arrested soon,” he said.

In another case, Bisrakh police arrested a 26-year-old man for the sexual harassment of a minor girl in Haibatpur village on Thursday.

Munish Chauhan, SHO Bisrakh police station, said the suspect was from Hapur. “He had shifted to Greater Noida west in search of job. On Thursday, he molested his 15-year-old girl neighbour and fled,” he said. The victim returned home and told her parents what had happened and they filed a complaint.

“We have registered a case against the suspect under Section 354 (sexual harassment) of IPC and also under Section 7,8 of Pocso Act. “The suspect was arrested, produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” he said.