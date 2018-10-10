Woman burns boy’s private parts after he refuses her alleged sexual advances

Police have booked a middle-aged woman for allegedly abducting a 14-year-old boy and brutally assaulting in a residential society in Badalpur area of Greater Noida on Tuesday.

Police have booked the accused for abduction and voluntarily causing hurt and under Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The victim’s family has claimed that the accused wanted to force the boy into having sex with her.

According to police, the accused woman is believed to be in her late twenties and is married for the past few years. The child, who is her neighbour, is enrolled in class 7 of a private school.

The alleged incident took place on Friday afternoon when the child was studying at his house. The woman allegedly entered the house and took the child along with her, on the pretext of needing help to carry groceries to her house.

“She was known to us and she came to our house around 1.30pm to seek my son’s help to carry groceries from a nearby shop to her house. Half an hour later, I heard my son’s screams and rushed to her house. He was confined to a room and the woman had thrust a cloth into his mouth. She attempted to have sex with him. When my son refused, she locked him in a room, heated a pair of tongs and burned my son’s private parts with it. He narrated the ordeal when I rescued him from the room. The woman fled the spot by then,” the mother of child said in her complaint to the police.

The child was rushed to a private hospital for burn injuries and he is recovering, the police said.

The police said they have taken cognizance of the complaint and filed an FIR in the matter. Police have also got the child to undergo a medical examination.

“The medical test has revealed that the child was burned with a pair of tongs on his right thigh and private parts. We have booked the accused woman under IPC sections 323, 324, 342, 363, 506 for voluntarily causing hurt, causing hurt with a weapon, wrongful confinement, kidnapping and criminal intimidation and also under sections 7 and 8 of the POCSO Act. We are yet to arrest the accused as our investigation is on,” Vijay Kumar, station house officer, Badalpur police station, said.

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 14:35 IST