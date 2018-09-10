Woman critical after ‘forced to drink’ acid by sister-in-law’s family in Greater Noida

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly forced to drink acid by the members of her sister-in-law’s family following a domestic dispute in Ecotech 3 area of Greater Noida on Sunday.

Reshma, who hails from Loni in Ghaziabad, is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi and is critical.

Neighbours of Reshma’s family in Sunpura village in Greater Noida told police that she and her sister-in-law had been fighting over the past few days. Around 2 pm on Sunday, the sister-in-law called her brothers and mother from Ghaziabad who allegedly made Reshma drink acid.

However, police are yet to confirm the charge of forced acid consumption.

Uday Pratap Singh, station house officer, Ecotech 3 police station, said neighbours heard a lot of shouting from the house followed by a scream for help.

When the neighbours reached her house, they saw Reshma lying unconscious on the floor. She was taken to a nearby hospital from where she was shifted to Noida district hospital and later to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, police said.

Police have detained five members of both families. “We are questioning them to understand the whole situation,” the SHO said, adding that Reshma’s family has filed a complaint against the sister-in-law’s family, who have also alleged that their daughter was being tortured by her in-laws and was often beaten and abused.

Police are looking into the matter and trying to get her health update to confirm the family’s claims.

First Published: Sep 10, 2018 11:49 IST