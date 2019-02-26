Woman from Agra allegedly gang raped in Greater Noida flat, two arrested

Two men were arrested by Kasna police on Monday morning for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman from Agra at a flat in a gated society in Greater Noida. A medical examination of the woman has been ordered, police said.

The accused were identified as Rakesh, a native of Agra, and Aftab Chaddha, a resident of Parsvnath society in Greater Noida. The duo had allegedly lured the married woman, who was known to one of the accused, from Agra for sightseeing in Gautam Budh Nagar, police said.

According to police officials, the duo brought the woman to the flat on February 23. “Rakesh already knew the woman. They somehow convinced her to come with them. They had brought the woman here in a car and she was staying in Chaddha’s flat. In her statement, the woman has alleged that she was offered a drink by the two which was probably laced with sedatives,” Ajay Kumar, station house officer, Kasna police station, said.

Police said that after the woman fell unconscious, the two took turns to rape her and were keeping her confined in the house. “The woman managed to escape on Sunday night after which she contacted us. A medical examination was ordered for the woman,” the station house officer said.

Based on the complaint by the woman, a case was registered against the accused under sections 376D (gang rape) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.

“They were arrested on Monday morning from near the P-3 roundabout in Greater Noida,” Kumar said.

According to police, Chaddha lives alone in the flat and is the son of a former army man. Neither of them has a job, but they have been small-time property dealers in the past, said police. The accused were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 03:33 IST