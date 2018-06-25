Woman held for killing ‘ex-lover’ in Greater Noida, say police

Police arrested a 23-year-old woman for the murder of her alleged lover with leg of a charpoy in Dankaur area of Greater Noida on Sunday.

Sonam alias Sonu was arrested near Kherli canal at 9 am on Sunday by a police team of Dankaur for alleged murder of 37-year-old Jitendra Singh. Police had lodged a case against Sonam after the deceased’s younger brother Hatim Singh filed a complaint against the accused woman stating that Sonam used to extort money from Jitendra. Both Sonam and Jitendra are natives of Ladopura village in Dankaur.

“Jitendra’s affair with Sonam started a few months ago and it ended soon. However, Sonam slowly started blackmailing Jitendra for money, threatening him that she will reveal their affair to his wife. She was able to get thousands of rupees from him by repeatedly blackmailing him. However, recently, Jitendra had refused to pay her any more money and a fight ensued between the two,” said Farmood Ali Pundir, station house officer, Dankaur police station.

Police said that on Friday afternoon, Sonam asked Jitendra to meet her at a garden in Bilaspur area.

“Sonam had other intentions and as soon as Jitendra arrived at the spot, she started hitting him on the head with the leg of a charpoy. Jitendra received injuries on his head and died of bleeding on the spot. Sonam then left the spot in a scooter,” said Pundir.

Jitendra was a farmer and is survived by his wife and two kids. Sonam has two elder brothers and one younger sister as siblings.

Police have now booked Sonam under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

“Sonam was about to flee the district when she got to know that Jitendra’s younger brother had named her in the FIR. However, we managed to catch her at Kherli canal bridge in Greater Noida. We have also recovered the leg of charpoy used for attacking Jitendra,” said Pundir.