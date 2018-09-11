Woman HR manager alleges rape by MNC techie in Greater Noida

A 27-year-old woman who works as an HR manager with a private firm has alleged that she was raped by a friend, who works as a software developer for a multinational company, at his home in Delta 1, Greater Noida, on Sunday night.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9.30pm on Sunday.

“The woman called up the police helpline (100). She was under the influence of alcohol and could barely provide any information about her location. She alleged that a friend of hers with whom she had been drinking had raped her. When the police team reached the spot, the accused man was with her. They were both brought to the police station as they were not in a condition to be left alone,” Munish Chauhan, station house officer, Surajpur police station, said.

He further said that according to the preliminary medical that was ordered for the woman, the report suggested a high level of alcohol. “She has been sent for an extensive medical test to the district hospital in Noida,” the SHO said.

The police said that according to the woman’s statement, she had met the accused at an ATM a few days back. “The two started talking and became good friends. On Sunday, the duo went out to watch a movie. Afterwards, 24-year-old Rahul, the accused, invited the woman to his place in Delta 1 where the two had a few drinks. In her statement, the woman alleged that after a while when she started losing consciousness, the accused raped her,” Chauhan said.

While the incident took place on Sunday night, the woman gave her complaint to the police on Monday morning, following which a case of rape (Section 376) and causing hurt (Section 323) under the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused.

The accused is in police custody.

