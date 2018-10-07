Woman’s throat slit by neighbour in Noida after she objected to peeping

A 50-year-old woman in Noida’s Sector 108 was allegedly murdered by her hearing-and-speech-impaired neighbour on Friday night after she objected against him peeping inside her house. Police said the body of the victim was sent for an autopsy.

Ganga Rani (50), who worked as a domestic help, lived with her daughter Ragini. The accused, Indra Raj (25), lived next door, while Jitendra, Ganga’s son, lived with his wife close by. According to other neighbours, the incident occurred around 11.30pm.

“Indra works with Jitendra at the animal shelter in Sector 94 and would often visit the victim’s house. However, Ganga didn’t like the way he would always peep in through her windows or ring the bell unnecessarily,” Deepak, the neighbour who filed the complaint with the police, said.

He said that the neighbours got to know of the incident after they heard the daughter shrieking.

“She told us that Ganga saw Indra peeping into their house again. When she went over to his house to object, he locked her inside and slashed her throat. After a while, Ragini stepped out to look for her mother and saw Indra covered in blood. He then fled,” Deepak said.

The neighbours alerted the police and also called an ambulance. “We could see that she was dead. However, we took her to a nearby hospital,” he said. A case of murder was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

“The accused is on the run at the moment. We are on the lookout for him,” Amit Kumar Singh, station house officer, Sector 39 police station, said.

The accused lived alone, the police said. They added that both the victim and the accused were from the Mahoba district.

