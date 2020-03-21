Woman with coronavirus symptoms asked to vacate hotel; test results awaited

noida

Updated: Mar 21, 2020 23:22 IST

A woman in her late 20s, who had returned from London on March 17, on Friday was allegedly asked to leave a hotel in Sector 18, where she was staying, after she showed symptoms of coronavirus, said officials.

Officials confirmed that she is an Indian citizen, but could not provide further details.

The woman was staying in the hotel with a toddler as she had been asked by the health department to self-quarantine upon her return, according to officials. She had checked in on March 19 but on Friday, the hotel administration allegedly asked them to leave, following which she went to an acquaintance’s house in Greater Noida West.

“We had asked her to stay in. Her sample, as well as that of the kid’s and a relative’s, has been taken. We are awaiting the results,” Anurag Bhargav, the chief medical officer, said.

Gautam Budh Nagar police later tracked the woman to Supertech Ecovillage-2, residents of which did not want a suspected patient to be around.

“Her presence created mild panic in the society on Saturday, but we can’t ask people to leave in that manner. The police also visited last night and spoke with the objecting residents. A security guard has been posted outside the house and so far, the woman has been following the self-quarantine regulations, unlike the rumours going around,” said Anupam Mishra, a resident of the society.

Police officials escorted the patients for testing at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences in Greater Noida, around 2am on Saturday, and the results are awaited.