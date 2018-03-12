Yamuna authority mulling high-speed link between Delhi, Jewar airports

In order to make the commute between the proposed Jewar international airport along the 165km Yamuna Expressway and Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi hassle free, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said on Monday it is planning to hire an agency that will study the fastest mode of commute between the two destinations.

“The expert private agency to be selected will explore all possible options of connectivity to tell how we can develop fastest connectivity between Jewar and IGIA. It can be with the help of high-speed Metro or any other mode. It will be confirmed after the study and report as to what should be the mode of commute to be developed. We want to plan the infrastructure well in advance so that once the airport at Jewar is ready, users do not face any problem,” said Shailendra Bhatia, officer on special duty of the Yeida.

On Monday, Yeida finalised the terms and conditions under which it will hire the agency.

Yeida wants the distance between Jewar and IGIA to be covered in an hour when the international airport project at Jewar is developed by 2023-24, said officials.

“We have finalised the terms and conditions under which the agency to be selected will function. Now we will get the financial and technical vetting done of the terms and conditions. Once the vetting is done, we will start the process of selection of a private expert agency that will conduct a study and submit a detailed report telling as to which will be the fastest mode of commute between Jewar and IGIA,” said Bhatia.

High-speed Metro link is one of the fastest modes of transportation that will be explored by the hired agency.

The Uttar Pradesh government (Noida, Greater Noida authorities) and the Centre are already developing a 30km Metro link to connect Delhi-NCR areas through the existing Metro corridor. The Metro link, expected to be operational by mid- 2018, will provide connectivity up to Pari Chowk in Greater Noida. The distance from Pari Chowk to the proposed international airport in Jewar is around 35km.

The Greater Noida Authority and the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (DMICDC) developing an industrial project in Greater Noida’s Bodaki area had, in June 2016, decided to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) of 52.9km ‘High-Speed’ Metro project between Greater Noida and IGIA. The authority had in June 2014 decided to conduct a feasibility study for the high-speed Metro link. The study, which was submitted to the Union minister of urban development, concluded that the project was feasible. “The project could not witness progress till now because it requires Rs 15,000-20,000 crore budget and state and Centre together need to work on it,” said a Greater Noida authority official.