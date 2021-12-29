North India including Delhi braces for cold wave in run-up to New Year

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 02:34 IST

A cold wave is likely to grip parts of the national capital with moderate to dense fog in the next four days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast.

A cold wave occurs in plains when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and/or is 4.5 notches lesser than the season’s normal for two consecutive days. Cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is less than 4 degree C in the plains.

“In Delhi we are expecting moderate to dense fog so visibility may be under 200m in some parts of the Capital. The western disturbance which was affecting the Western Himalayas has just passed so there is moisture in the air and wind speed is also likely to reduce. Its going to be very cold also leading to development of fog,” explained Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

Early morning fog on Monday disrupted flights at the Delhi airport but officials said since none of the runways needed to be closed for operations, as the runway visibility did not drop below 50 metres, the impact on operations was minimal.

“Some departing flights were delayed as low visibility procedures were put in place. This caused delay but since the airport is not operating flights at its full strength as it used to, the delay was not much. Roughly around 25-30 flights were affected and none of the flights were cancelled on Monday due to weather in Delhi,” according to an official from the Delhi airport.

The national capital this year has already recorded the second highest number of ‘cold wave’ days in December since 1993. The highest number of cold wave days since 1993 were recorded in 2018 when there were eight ‘cold wave’ days according to the regional weather forecasting centre, Delhi.

This year is also likely to record 7-8 cold wave days if cold wave conditions set in from Tuesday as forecast by IMD said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

This October was the coldest Delhi has experienced in 58 years--the mean minimum temperature for the month was 17.2 degrees C and November was the coldest in 71 years with a mean minimum temperature of only 10.2-degree C.

“La Nina is a global weather phenomenon but as forecast the winter was not only early but also has been colder than normal. The first half of December was not as cold and we are expecting relief from extreme cold during the first week of January but minimum temperature is likely to dip in the next three days particularly on December 31 due to abundant snowfall in the hills,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are prevailing in many pockets over Punjab; in some pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi; in some pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch and cold wave conditions are prevailing in isolated pockets over Rajasthan, IMD said.

IMD in its impact based warning said exposure to dense fog is associated with respiratory complications particularly for people with asthma, bronchitis and other lung conditions. It can increase episodes of wheezing and coughing as dense fog also has high particulate pollution.

Dense fog may also disrupt road traffic, railway and flight schedules, Met department has cautioned.