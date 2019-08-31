e-paper
The Good Food Guide: Fit for you, fit for the Earth

How to eat without damaging your own health and that of the planet

nutrition Updated: Aug 31, 2019 20:00 IST
Sanchita Sharma
Sanchita Sharma
Hindustan Times
The Planetary Health Diet is the world’s first scientifically validated diet plan
The Planetary Health Diet is the world’s first scientifically validated diet plan
         

The world’s dominant diets no longer provide enough nutrition to stay healthy. Food production has become a source of environmental degradation. The Planetary Health Diet is the world’s first scientifically validated diet plan with production methods that don’t harm the planet. Here’s what it says:

 

