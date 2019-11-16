The good kind of shots
Ever done shots that are good for health? Try out these nutrient-packed drinks that can be made at homenutrition Updated: Nov 16, 2019 17:58 IST
Can a shot a day keep the doctor away? It can help, if you’re taking the right kinds of shots — wellness boosts packed with antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and nutrients. The most popular are ginger shots, but you can also shoot turmeric, cinnamon or apple cider vinegar. Some have anti-inflammatory properties, others help strengthen your bones. And they can all be made at home. Here’s how.
GINGER SHOTS
Take a 1-inch piece of fresh ginger root, grind and strain it to extract about 1 tsp of concentrated juice. Add lemon or orange juice, turmeric, pepper and honey to taste.
“Ginger contains gingerol, a substance that aids in digestion, and can help treat many forms of nausea, especially morning sickness in pregnant women,” says Bhakti Samant, chief dietician at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.
CINNAMON SHOTS
Soak a cinnamon stick in water, add a bit of honey, and sip (ideally, don’t down this in one go; it’s absorbed better in small quantities). “Cinnamon influences the manner in which sugar is metabolised, helping to cut fat accumulation,” says Samant. This shot can help ease menstrual cramps, adds Seema Singh, chief clinical nutritionist at Fortis Hospital, Delhi.
TURMERIC SHOTS
The curcumin in turmeric is a very strong anti-oxidant. “This makes turmeric shots a great anti-inflammatory. It helps ease joint pains, and boosts immunity,” says Singh.
Mix 1 tsp haldi in a cup of coconut water; add ginger, honey and lemon to taste. A pinch of freshly ground black pepper will help the body absorb the curcumin better.
CHIA SHOTS
“Chia is rich in Omega 3 fatty acids. They are a source of antioxidants, which are believed to have cardiac, anti-ageing and anti-carcinogenic characteristics,” says Samant.
Soak 1 tsp chia seeds in water for at least 10 minutes. Down like a shot; it’s so filling, you can have it in place of a snack.
APPLE CIDER VINEGAR SHOTS
Popularly known as ACV, apple cider vinegar is an alkaline, probiotic-rich ingredient known to reduce muscle pain, headaches, and boost digestion.
For an ACV shot, mix 1 tsp of apple cider vinegar in 100ml of water and add ice cubes. Restrict to one shot a day.
- If you are on medication or have any pre-existing conditions – including diabetes, heart trouble, low or high blood sugar or blood pressure – always consult your doctor before trying a new wellness remedy.
- Concentrated ginger, for instance, can thin the blood and cause a dip in blood sugar levels.
- Don’t overdo it. One type of shot a day is enough. Don’t tinker with the recipes either. Apple cider vinegar, for instance, can cause injury to the digestive tract if ingested undiluted or in large amounts.