The good kind of shots

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 17:58 IST

Can a shot a day keep the doctor away? It can help, if you’re taking the right kinds of shots — wellness boosts packed with antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and nutrients. The most popular are ginger shots, but you can also shoot turmeric, cinnamon or apple cider vinegar. Some have anti-inflammatory properties, others help strengthen your bones. And they can all be made at home. Here’s how.

GINGER SHOTS

Take a 1-inch piece of fresh ginger root, grind and strain it to extract about 1 tsp of concentrated juice. Add lemon or orange juice, turmeric, pepper and honey to taste.

“Ginger contains gingerol, a substance that aids in digestion, and can help treat many forms of nausea, especially morning sickness in pregnant women,” says Bhakti Samant, chief dietician at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

CINNAMON SHOTS

Soak a cinnamon stick in water and add honey to make a great cure for menstrual cramps. ( iStock )

Soak a cinnamon stick in water, add a bit of honey, and sip (ideally, don’t down this in one go; it’s absorbed better in small quantities). “Cinnamon influences the manner in which sugar is metabolised, helping to cut fat accumulation,” says Samant. This shot can help ease menstrual cramps, adds Seema Singh, chief clinical nutritionist at Fortis Hospital, Delhi.

TURMERIC SHOTS

Good ol’ haldi goes well with coconut water, ginger, honey and lemon. ( iStock )

The curcumin in turmeric is a very strong anti-oxidant. “This makes turmeric shots a great anti-inflammatory. It helps ease joint pains, and boosts immunity,” says Singh.

Mix 1 tsp haldi in a cup of coconut water; add ginger, honey and lemon to taste. A pinch of freshly ground black pepper will help the body absorb the curcumin better.

CHIA SHOTS

Let chia seeds soak in water for 10 minutes for the perfect snack alternative. ( iStock )

“Chia is rich in Omega 3 fatty acids. They are a source of antioxidants, which are believed to have cardiac, anti-ageing and anti-carcinogenic characteristics,” says Samant.

Soak 1 tsp chia seeds in water for at least 10 minutes. Down like a shot; it’s so filling, you can have it in place of a snack.

APPLE CIDER VINEGAR SHOTS

A blend of apple cider vinegar, water and ice cubes is the perfect remedy for muscle pain, headaches and digestion trouble. ( iStock )

Popularly known as ACV, apple cider vinegar is an alkaline, probiotic-rich ingredient known to reduce muscle pain, headaches, and boost digestion.

For an ACV shot, mix 1 tsp of apple cider vinegar in 100ml of water and add ice cubes. Restrict to one shot a day.