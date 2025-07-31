Administrative reform paves the path to good governance

The ruling dispensation at the Centre has laid major emphasis on “good governance”, which continues to be bogged down with colonial administrative processes. Good governance would, foremost, require a critical analysis of the existing system to identify and understand errors and mismanagement. Therein lies the paradox: Critique and critical analysis are anathema to the Indian system, which stands on almost all “outstanding” (as per annual performance reviews) government employees. Criticism is taken personally, with little or nil professional consideration. Nonetheless, it is important to pinpoint flaws in the system to be able to move towards better governance.

Inefficiencies and inconsistencies in the system arise from a lack of definitive processes, rules, and regulations, which are currently fluid and open to multiple interpretations. This works well when forward-thinking individuals are at the helm, but it is a major roadblock when individuals averse to risk and decision-making take charge. The absence of definitive processes makes the system individual-centric. Good governance must be process-driven and functional, independent of the individual. With nebulous processes, ownership lies with individuals and not the system; projects suffered when the lead person(s) moved on. This is especially true for administrative services with constant transfers. In a robust system, projects are more likely to stay in place, with the system operating them efficiently. India requires administrative rules that are clear and unambiguous, with a professional approach to business within the government and with national and international partners.

Without a well-defined framework of rules and regulations, it becomes harder to maintain quality and efficiency, with poor accountability.

Additionally, without definitive processes, departments/organisations tend to have poor institutional memory, depriving themselves of prior experience, discussions, and debate. The loss of institutional memory and utter disregard for historical records affect the current government as well — departments and ministries are unable to provide comprehensive reports for the past 11 years of work.

Carefully thought-out processes, with caveats for unforeseen situations, are key to developing a well-defined administrative and financial framework. Constant revision and retraction of processes throughout the year kill efficiency. The defined framework must be the rule of law, fairly and impartially applied to all, a seemingly impossible ask for India, where networks and connections work more than the system. Digital processes and e-office allow for accessibility and transparency — whether in allotment of contracts or approval of a project or appointments — with rules and rigorous checkboxes. Discretionary quotas must be dispensed with as they promote favouritism and create an impenetrable network.

Digital technology and AI provide powerful tools for truly transformative governance, making the processes transparent and accountable — with minimal human bias or interference. The data collected will be invaluable evidence for future policies and directions.

That inclusive, fair, and equitable governance is possible has been expressly demonstrated by the reorganised Padma awards nomination and selection process, which needs to be safeguarded with institutionalised norms.

This also requires skilled manpower; the need for specialised cadres is now at a critical point. With the largest population in the world and a growing economy, a generalist approach is no longer sustainable. An effective solution would be specialisation at the UPSC entry examination level. Applicants can choose specialisations such as finance, urban or rural development, commerce, power, information technology, and stay with these departments — like the diplomats of MEA do now — to build deep domain expertise and experience .

The science and technology ministry must also become part of the UPSC recruitment system, albeit with tweaks in age limits, as the entry-level qualification for scientists is a doctorate degree. The secretary should continue to be from the vast expanse of government research institutes. Increasingly, there is a need for an interdisciplinary approach to governance; it is therefore imperative that the science ministry becomes integral to the civil administration, allowing connection with other ministries that are potential customers of science-and-technology-led solutions.

Finally, reviews and appraisals must always be third-party, devoid of any conflict of interest. Certification by self or from beneficiaries can never be honest and straightforward assessments, and are at best delusional or sycophantic. Till the grain is not separated from chaff through objective and hard evaluation, the incentive to perform in an honest and committed manner is limited, resulting in an “outstanding” system with mediocre outputs. The Indian governance system must encourage discerning and judicious examination of its working. If adopted well, this will only make for a better and efficient outcome.

Shailja Vaidya Gupta, former adviser, department of biotechnology, ministry of science and technology. The views expressed are personal.