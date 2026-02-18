Beyond regulation: The case for Compassionate AI

The world is fascinated and captivated by Artificial Intelligence (AI), which is quickly transforming every aspect of human life. Clearly, it has great potential to benefit both humanity and the planet. However, serious concerns have been raised about its effects, including massive layoffs and increased misinformation. I believe AI can become humanity’s greatest ally or its worst enemy. Everyone participating in AI development can be educated and trained in four key aspects of compassion — awareness, connectedness, feeling, and action — to tackle human and ecological challenges (Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

There is a push for urgent ethical AI guidelines or regulations. I am introducing a new concept, Compassionate AI, which is different from Ethical AI or Responsible AI, as I believe those are not enough. Compassionate AI is artificial intelligence guided by compassion, a force for mindful problem-solving. Before elaborating further, let me highlight some serious challenges.

First, AI has become the most powerful weapon in a high-stakes race for profit and power among a few nations as well as major tech giants and private players. The world is already witnessing an unjustified widening of the knowledge and income gap between the wealthiest and the least developed countries. Clearly, those who gain a monopoly over AI will exert unprecedented control over politics and the economy.

Second, AI is no longer just a technological tool; it is becoming a self-guided, autonomous agent that makes its own decisions. AI systems are trained on vast amounts of existing human knowledge. These include historical biases, myths, and beliefs as well as manufactured truths and untruths. AI can automatically generate misleading information, facilitate fraudulent acts, create division and hatred, and even provoke violence. They can manipulate human interactions. Several reports of AI-related crimes, including bank fraud, deepfake pornography and teenage suicides, are emerging.

Third, the psychological impact on society, especially on young children who are increasingly dependent on AI and, in the future, superintelligence, is unimaginable. Imagine a generation growing up with little or no human contact with parents, teachers, and peers. No one can predict the future of human behaviour, relationships, and friendships. We already see the negative effects of social media, which relies on a basic form of AI. One in every six young people experiences mental health issues, from loneliness to depression and anxiety. Youth are becoming more aggressive.

Fourth, the machine mind is far ahead of any human mind. While AI benefits seem exciting and entertaining, the key philosophical question is: Who will ultimately control whom? Whose decisions will uphold social order — the economy, justice, and governance? Human minds with emotions and feelings, or algorithms that lack the biological ability to feel others’ pain and suffering? Can algorithms replace the foundations of humanity?

Ethics and regulations, while important, have limitations. After all, they are created and overseen by the human mind. The machine mind will be smarter and faster in determining its own course. AI will surpass any regulation if the human mindset behind it remains unchanged.

Therefore, the moral compass in AI must be rooted in compassion. I define compassion not as a value or virtue, weak emotion, or an abstract moral idea, but as a force born from feeling the suffering of others as one’s own, driving action to alleviate it. Such a force is essential for establishing justice, equality, peace, and sustainability. Compassion is innate, and can be measured and enhanced in individuals and institutions. We have developed a scientific framework, Satyarthi Compassion Quotient (SCQ), for this purpose. Compassionate AI can promise a future that is not only smarter but also more responsible. It envisions a world of shared values, wealth, responsibility, and accountability.

We must promote compassion among those involved in creating, implementing, and benefiting from AI. Everyone participating in AI development can be educated and trained in four key aspects of compassion — awareness, connectedness, feeling, and action — to tackle human and ecological challenges. These elements can be integrated throughout, from the initial idea to the final product, including problem definition, strategy, data collection, engineering, model development, evaluation, testing, deployment, integration, and maintenance. This approach leads to the development of Compassionate AI.

All major players, including tech companies, investors, and governments, must act responsibly and prioritise the common good. Preventive, corrective, and proactive measures are urgently needed. Leaders who embrace Compassionate AI at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit can help shape the future of shared humanity.

Rigveda, the most revered text of ancient Indian knowledge, says, “Sangachhdvam, samvadadhwam, sam vo manasmi janataam.” Let us walk together, speak a common language, and collectively create shared knowledge for the well-being of all.

Kailash Satyarthi is the 2014 Nobel Peace Laureate. The views expressed are personal