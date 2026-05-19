Build the narrative on Kalpakkam’s success

India’s Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam recently achieved criticality. Most western newsrooms filed it as a minor energy story. They missed the point entirely. The PFBR is a prototype. The engineering is proven; the scale is not. India needs commercial fast breeders moving from drawing board to grid on an accelerated timeline. (AP)

I have a particular vantage point here. I grew up in the department of atomic energy (DAE) township in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. My late father worked in the materials science division at IGCAR — the institution that designed and built this reactor. I wrote my undergraduate thesis on nuclear reactor safety and shutdown logic at that same facility. Today, I advise the European Commission on energy and critical materials strategy from Switzerland. I have sat in enough rooms in Brussels, Bern, and New Delhi to know what institutional failure looks like — and what institutional patience looks like. Kalpakkam is the latter.

Homi Bhabha’s three-stage nuclear programme was a strategy to preserve sovereignty. India has limited uranium but the world’s second-largest thorium reserves. Stage 1 built the base. Stage 2 — the fast breeder — closes the fuel cycle, producing more fissile material than it consumes. Stage 3 burns thorium. The PFBR achieving criticality validates Stage 2. India has just unlocked an energy pathway that makes it structurally independent of global uranium markets.

A word on indigeneity — because it matters and it will be asked. India’s earlier Fast Breeder Test Reactor drew on French design. None of that changes the essential fact: The reactor physics, the fuel cycle integration, the control and shutdown logics, the sodium coolant systems were all designed and built by IGCAR and BHAVINI. Buying components is not a dependency. Owning the design is sovereignty. India owns this design. That distinction is everything.

This programme survived decades of sanctions and technology denial that would have broken most nations. It did not break India.

Germany dismantled its nuclear capacity at staggering cost and now scrambles to rebuild. Switzerland shuts its reactors and imports French electricity at a winter premium. Europe debated taxonomy. India built a reactor.

The EU’s taxonomy debate — years spent deciding whether nuclear qualifies as “green” — consumed political bandwidth that India spent doing engineering.

India’s programme proves that a democracy can execute a 70-year deep technology mission if it treats it as a national imperative rather than a political football. That institutional architecture — call it strategic insulation — is what I describe as the antidote to the “sovereignty deficit”: The gap between a nation’s strategic ambitions and its governance capacity to actually deliver them. India just closed that gap, in Stage 2, after seven decades.

Three things matter now.

First, industrialise fast. The PFBR is a prototype. The engineering is proven; the scale is not. India needs commercial fast breeders moving from drawing board to grid on an accelerated timeline. The regulatory and financing architecture for this must be built now.

Second, activate the Global South play. Developing nations need decarbonisation pathways that do not sacrifice growth. India’s thorium model is precisely what they need. India can become an exporter of the model. That is diplomatic leverage of the highest order.

Third, protect the human capital. The scientists and engineers who built the PFBR are a strategic asset. India must invest aggressively in the next generation at IGCAR, BARC, and the DAE ecosystem before institutional knowledge walks out the door.

In geopolitics, unlike in science, perception shapes reality. When a western nation launches a satellite or announces a reactor programme, global scientific communities applaud within hours. When India closes a nuclear fuel cycle after 72 years of sanctioned, sovereign engineering — silence. This asymmetry is not accidental. It reflects a colonial residue in how the world assigns strategic significance. European and American institutions still default to peer recognition among themselves, and patronage toward everyone else. India deserves peer-to-peer engagement — not validation, not lectures, not conditional applause. India has the ground truth. It now needs to own the narrative.

Kalpakkam took 72 years. It survived sanctions, scepticism, and the full weight of western technology denial. It survived because India’s scientific establishment treated it as non-negotiable. The rest of the world is still catching up to what that means. India should not wait for the recognition. It should move directly to Stage 3.

Krishnaswamy Sankaran is a partner at Radical Innovations Group, and an advisor and collaborator on European Commission-funded projects. The views expressed are personal