Climate is at core of India’s G20 agenda

G20 countries are home to two-thirds of the world’s population, 85% of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and 75% of international trade. They account for around 45% of the coastlines and 21% of the exclusive economic zones. In this context, the collective resolve towards environment and climate sustainability has rightly been recognised as a key priority under G20, to secure a better future for our planet. PREMIUM The G20 summit logo. (File)

Under its Presidency, India hosted the fourth Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting on July 28 in Chennai. Prior to the fourth and final meeting in Chennai, three meetings of ECSWG were held in Bengaluru, Gandhinagar and Mumbai.

The G20 nations participating in ECSWG meetings have shown an unwavering commitment towards environmental sustainability since the inception of India’s presidency. Across the three working group meetings and various inter-sessional meetings, the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi – which includes the need to focus on solutions in order to address climate and environmental issues in an ambitious and decisive manner – has found resonance. The discussions held during the meetings focused on innovative themes and best practices for the restoration of land, maintenance of water security, and aimed at fostering collaborative partnerships to combat climate change.

G20 is a suitable platform for multilateral cooperation, bringing together the world’s major economies to collectively address the interconnected climate and environmental concerns. As a country, we have taken several pro-environment initiatives and actions. India has banned single-use plastics, notified the extended producer responsibility and e-waste management rules, achieved the ethanol blending target ahead of schedule, and is working on the development of the Green Credit programme integrating the principles of Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) into economic activities, among others. On the wildlife conservation front, too, there have been notable achievements. Due to the success of Project Tiger, India is now home to over 70% of the world’s tiger population. Similarly, our nation houses 60% of the Asian elephant population.

Taking forward the mantra of working jointly and collectively to realise common goals on the environment and climate front, PM Modi envisioned and launched the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition of Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), Mission LiFE and the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA).

The ECSWG meetings build on the precedent set by past presidencies. Our focus on land degradation, Ocean20 dialogue, resource efficiency, and water management, is a testimony to that. By fostering collaboration among member nations, international organisations, and other stakeholders, the deliberations around arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration and enriching biodiversity; pursuing sustainable and climate-resilient water resource management; promoting a sustainable and climate resilient blue/ocean-based economy, and encouraging resource-efficiency and circular economy, G20 displayed a sense of urgency towards battling the severe environment and climate challenges that the world is facing.

During the discussions, attention was given to ways and means of addressing land degradation due to forest fires and mining. The G20 countries came together to share best practices related to the restoration of these landscapes. A compendium of the same is going to serve as a ready reckoner for all countries. Water resource management issues were discussed and the G20 countries came together to discuss sustainable water management and share best practices.

Under the theme of a blue/ocean-based economy, discussions have been held to evolve the high-level principles, which would help countries transition to a sustainable and resilient blue/ocean-based economy. The principles will guide further development of action-oriented strategies for this economy that can contribute to sustainable development, poverty alleviation, and the conservation of marine ecosystems.

The concept of a circular economy is a key driver of sustainable development. India’s G20 presidency focused on priority areas related to steel, extended producer responsibility, and circular bio-economy, under the resource efficiency theme. The establishment of the Global Alliance on Circular Economy and Resource Efficiency is envisaged as a global, cross-sectoral and industry-led initiative to enhance on-ground action for technical knowledge-based and financial collaboration.

Throughout the working group meeting, G20’s commitment to multilateralism and cooperation was reaffirmed. It was acknowledged that no single nation can address environmental challenges in isolation. The outcomes from ECSWG reflect the collective determination of G20 countries to foster partnerships, exchange best practices, and leverage collective action to tackle the climate crisis and environmental concerns effectively.

The discussions and the outcomes represent significant milestones that can potentially be markers to measure progress in initial areas. The development of comprehensive policy frameworks integrates environmental considerations into national and international agendas. By aligning policies with our shared environmental objectives, we can drive systemic change and foster sustainable development. As trustees of the planet, we need to show our collective determination for taking decisive action that can safeguard the planet for future generations.

Bhupender Yadav is Union cabinet minister for environment, forest & climate change; and labour & employment. The views expressed are personal.