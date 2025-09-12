Could India’s circular economy be a gamechanger?

Indians have always lived with contradictions. Splurge on the newest iPhone then haggle ferociously with the vegetable vendor over a hundred rupees. I grew up in a world where “used” or “refurbished” meant second-class. A hand-me-down was tolerated, never flaunted. That cultural hangover is real. If the stigma of refurbished is collapsing, then India may be writing a new cultural script. (Representational ima)

And yet, one in five smartphones sold in India today is refurbished. The pre-owned market is already pegged at about $5 billion, with the organised segment expected to double by 2030. This is no longer a sideshow. It is a market force powerful enough to bend the strategies of the world’s largest tech companies.

Nakul Kumar, co-founder of Cashify, puts it starkly: “India has always been a second-hand-first market.” He argues that demand was not the barrier, but the “absence of trust levers like post-purchase service, warranties, transparent pricing, and assured quality.” Once those pieces fall in place refurbished stops looking like compromise. Instead, it looks like common sense.

That is why Google partnered with Cashify to sell refurbished Pixel devices in India. For Kumar, this is not a side hustle. It is proof of India’s unique consumer pyramid. At the top, he says, are early adopters who upgrade often. And at the base, he points out, are aspirants willing to take those devices once refurbished. In between lies the bridge that Cashify and similar others have built. “One customer’s upgrade becomes another customer’s dream fulfilled,” Kumar points out.

He has a point and the shift is visible. At my home for instance, my daughter and her friends will happily take an iPhone as a hand-me-down. An iPhone retains its aura in a second life. For some reason, other brands that are work horses don’t evoke the same response. Research confirms this: Apple dominates the refurbished phone demand. The hierarchy of aspiration doesn’t vanish in re-commerce; it reappears in new ways.

Kumar isn’t surprised. “Circular models don’t just extend a device’s lifecycles. If anything, they extend brand lifecycles.” Someone who buys a refurbished Pixel today, he argues, is tomorrow’s full-price flagship customer. That flips the usual logic: second-hand isn’t a dead end; it’s a funnel.

Even more striking is his vision of what “new” itself means. “The device you buy won’t be labelled ‘brand-new’ or ‘refurbished.’ It will simply be your upgrade, backed by trust, performance, and purpose.” It’s a provocation that unsettles because it cuts against decades of conditioning. If he is right, then what I grew up with — the shame of the hand-me-down — may dissolve into irrelevance for the next generation.

The numbers suggest momentum. Cashify now processes between 1.5 to 2 lakh devices every month, 90 percent of them smartphones. Premium brands like Apple and Samsung drive the highest demand. Mid-tier workhorses like OnePlus and Xiaomi dominate supply because they are upgraded more often. Laptops and wearables are already joining the flow. Piece by piece, the loop is widening.

The implications stretch far beyond affordability. The world generates 53 million metric tons of e-waste annually, and India adds to that mountain. If circular models scale here, they could flip a looming crisis into an advantage: exporting refurbished devices, creating green jobs, setting standards for sustainable consumption. In that sense, India’s contradictions could become its competitive edge.

For those of us who grew up believing “used” meant lesser, Kumar’s certainty is jarring. But it forces a reckoning. If the stigma of refurbished is collapsing, then India may be writing a new cultural script. And that is the drama of this moment. India could be the country that teaches the world how to reconcile aspiration with responsibility. Or it could be the country where stigma and grey markets hobble the best of intentions. Either way, the future of technology here will not be decided by who buys first. It will be decided by those who buy next.