IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / Focusing on women with disabilities
In India, many women in general and those with disabilities in particular have to face poverty, poor health conditions, little or no income, lower education levels and isolation. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
In India, many women in general and those with disabilities in particular have to face poverty, poor health conditions, little or no income, lower education levels and isolation. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Focusing on women with disabilities

Government schemes, which have been a lifeline for so many women in these trying times, must be responsive to the needs of women with disabilities. For a start, the government could use its robust grassroots systems with its health workers to create awareness in families about the need to not compromise on health and education for women with disabilities.
READ FULL STORY
By Lalita Panicker
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:06 PM IST

The Covid-19 pandemic has sharpened the focus on the vulnerabilities faced by many sections of the population, especially women. But among these groups, women living with disabilities — there are 11.8 million in India — face a particularly challenging situation. Two civil society organisations, Rising Flame and Sightsavers, undertook a study of women with disabilities during the pandemic and found that those with sight and hearing impairments faced serious obstacles to accessing information, education, food and other basic amenities not to mention psychological support.

Many with sight disabilities were not able to access the Aarogya Setu app as it does not factor in their requirements. Those with locomotor disabilities were not able to visit stores to access food and the virus acted as an impediment to getting delivery of essential services. Many payment apps are not accessible to the visually challenged and many online courses too are not tailored to their needs.

While work from home could be to the advantage of women with disabilities, there are several challenges in being able to access video calls and voice calls and, of course, there is lack of connectivity in many areas. The pandemic has also curtailed the possibilities of many disabled women being able to get physical and psychological support. Social distancing and fear of the virus has led to many of them losing whatever little physical support they had in the form of attendants.

Government schemes, which have been a lifeline for so many women in these trying times, must be responsive to the needs of women with disabilities. For a start, the government could use its robust grassroots systems with its health workers to create awareness in families about the need to not compromise on health and education for women with disabilities.

Skill development, one of the flagship programmes of the government, should include courses and training specifically for women who are disabled in consultation with them. Some of these women should be inducted into local decision-making bodies so that they can participate in processes, which build their skills.

In India, many women in general and those with disabilities in particular have to face poverty, poor health conditions, little or no income, lower education levels and isolation. With resources being scarce, women usually get the short end of the stick, more so if they suffer from some form of disability. Trapped at home, they are also vulnerable to abuse and face barriers in being able to register a complaint with the police or bring this to the notice of a civil society organisation. In many cases, fearing abandonment or further isolation, they chose to keep quiet.

The government and non-governmental organisations can intervene to help. One, set up a functioning telephone network, accessible to women with disabilities so that they can convey their needs to a relevant person in the local governance system. Two, create a database of those with disabilities and their medical needs. A noteworthy effort is a video made with relevant information by the office of the Commissioner for Disabilities.

Women with disabilities have been on the margins for far too long. The pandemic has been particularly cruel to them but also offers an opportunity to enable them to become more independent and productive if the government makes a concerted effort.

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
US President Joe Biden swears in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, January 20, 2021 (REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden swears in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, January 20, 2021 (REUTERS)
opinion

How I erred on Biden and Blinken

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:17 PM IST
For a man who makes a career out of talking, I missed out on two God-given opportunities because I felt I had nothing to say. I met Biden in July 2013 in Delhi, but didn’t take sufficient interest in him. in 2015, i interviewed Antony Blinken, but failed to stay in touch
READ FULL STORY
Close
In India, many women in general and those with disabilities in particular have to face poverty, poor health conditions, little or no income, lower education levels and isolation. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
In India, many women in general and those with disabilities in particular have to face poverty, poor health conditions, little or no income, lower education levels and isolation. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Focusing on women with disabilities

By Lalita Panicker
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:06 PM IST
Government schemes, which have been a lifeline for so many women in these trying times, must be responsive to the needs of women with disabilities. For a start, the government could use its robust grassroots systems with its health workers to create awareness in families about the need to not compromise on health and education for women with disabilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bose started a newspaper, rose steadily through the Congress, organised ground movements with his rousing addresses, and eventually became mayor in 1930.
Bose started a newspaper, rose steadily through the Congress, organised ground movements with his rousing addresses, and eventually became mayor in 1930.
opinion

Firebrand who shaped Bengal’s politics, culture

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Born in Cuttack in 1897 in a prominent Bengali family, Subhas Chandra Bose went to college in erstwhile Calcutta and chose the city as his political arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heads of states of important countries stood by him and Netaji lit the fire of the freedom struggle beyond India’s shores.
Heads of states of important countries stood by him and Netaji lit the fire of the freedom struggle beyond India’s shores.
opinion

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Champion of freedom who inspired the world

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Netaji was born in Cuttack in Odisha in 1897, graduated from Kolkata, and proved his mettle by becoming an Indian Civil Services (ICS) officer. But he was not accustomed to a life of comfort and amenities that came with his job. He was a warrior, who had to wage the freedom struggle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Part of the continuing fascination with Bose is the attraction of the rebel. His dramatic escape from house arrest in Calcutta in 1941 and arrival in Berlin is the stuff of myth.(HT Archives)
Part of the continuing fascination with Bose is the attraction of the rebel. His dramatic escape from house arrest in Calcutta in 1941 and arrival in Berlin is the stuff of myth.(HT Archives)
india news

The patriot who will never die

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:04 AM IST
As West Bengal heads to elections this year, Netaji’s legacy is once again up for grabs. The central government has announced that Netaji’s birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
So many laws, still no solution. Perhaps because there’s a contradiction here. The contradiction in wanting to protect women but within the decorous folds of patriarchy (Hindustan Times)
So many laws, still no solution. Perhaps because there’s a contradiction here. The contradiction in wanting to protect women but within the decorous folds of patriarchy (Hindustan Times)
opinion

To protect women, challenge patriarchy

By Namita Bhandare
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Seldom has the State’s concern to protect one half of its citizens been so high
READ FULL STORY
Close
We journalists, so trapped by egos and the ratings wars, have brought this moment upon ourselves (shutterstock)
We journalists, so trapped by egos and the ratings wars, have brought this moment upon ourselves (shutterstock)
opinion

When invasion of privacy comes back full circle

By Barkha Dutt
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:39 PM IST
The sanctimony that a section of the media wears like a second skin comes undone so fast when the scrutiny is on them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mega-project, with an initial outlay of $ 46 billion, envisages CPEC as a hub with Gwadar’s port, energy, transport infrastructure and industrial cooperation as its four main spokes.(REUTERS)
The mega-project, with an initial outlay of $ 46 billion, envisages CPEC as a hub with Gwadar’s port, energy, transport infrastructure and industrial cooperation as its four main spokes.(REUTERS)
opinion

CPEC: China’s designs, Pakistan’s ambivalence, and India’s opposition

By Sujan Chinoy
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Economic motivation apart, China seeks to use the CPEC to consolidate its presence in a disputed region. If internal instability overwhelms Pakistan in the future, the CPEC affords China an opportunity to claim Hunza on the basis of specious historical records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women farmers during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border), January 18, 2021 (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Women farmers during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border), January 18, 2021 (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
opinion

The political economy driving farm protests

By Neelanjan Sircar
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:30 PM IST
The concentration of political and economic power has made democratic contestation challenging. Citizens are finding other methods
READ FULL STORY
Close
Given the fragile nature of social protection for these working women, all provision of maternity protection should be universally applicable to all working women regardless of the consistency or duration of work and independent of their current status of employment. ((SHUTTERSTOCK))
Given the fragile nature of social protection for these working women, all provision of maternity protection should be universally applicable to all working women regardless of the consistency or duration of work and independent of their current status of employment. ((SHUTTERSTOCK))
opinion

The government must universalise maternity benefits

By Dipa Sinha, Jashodhara Dasgupta
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 08:33 PM IST
Maternity benefits should be a right of all workers regardless of employment status, or the number of children
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actions will need to address affordability of phones and computers, female digital literacy and its social context and inadequate technical content dedicated to women and girls (HT File Photo)
Actions will need to address affordability of phones and computers, female digital literacy and its social context and inadequate technical content dedicated to women and girls (HT File Photo)
opinion

Enhancing women’s employment is key to economic recovery

By Sanjay Kathuria
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Recovery efforts cannot be gender-blind, because, as the saying goes, “gender-blind is not gender-neutral.” There are four areas where government policy can help ameliorate long-standing issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Relatively speaking, the number of people reporting side effects is a fraction of the total immunised (REUTERS)
Relatively speaking, the number of people reporting side effects is a fraction of the total immunised (REUTERS)
opinion

Have faith in the vaccines | HT Editorial

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:18 AM IST
India began its vaccination drive against Covid-19 on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two aspects of WhatsApp’s actions negate its claims — its ultimatum to users, including individual users, to allow sharing of data with Facebook or exit the app and that it is doing so in a discriminatory fashion (Shutterstock)
Two aspects of WhatsApp’s actions negate its claims — its ultimatum to users, including individual users, to allow sharing of data with Facebook or exit the app and that it is doing so in a discriminatory fashion (Shutterstock)
opinion

The government can, and must, stand for privacy

By NS Nappinai
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:19 AM IST
The clarion call for protection can provide succour not only against WhatsApp and its discriminatory data-sharing policy, but also against all digital platforms
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to support Ghani shows that there are no endgames for India in Afghanistan. It would rather accept a setback in its pursuit of a balance between Kabul and Islamabad, instead of being seen as an opportunist (REUTERS)
The decision to support Ghani shows that there are no endgames for India in Afghanistan. It would rather accept a setback in its pursuit of a balance between Kabul and Islamabad, instead of being seen as an opportunist (REUTERS)
opinion

Decoding India’s move in Kabul

By Avinash Paliwal
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 06:19 AM IST
Its decision to support the Afghan government, at a time when Ashraf Ghani is weak, is intriguing. But there is a historical backdrop to it
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year's address in Beijing.(AP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a New Year's address in Beijing.(AP)
opinion

China is an economic winner, not an economic leader

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:46 AM IST
Even as Beijing posts impressive GDP figures, it’s a long way from setting the direction for global policy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP