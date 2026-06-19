For Viksit Bharat, NEET must be done neatly

India is now speaking the language of Viksit Bharat. It carries a promise of better institutions. The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is not ordinary. It determines the future of lakhs of students. It embodies a candidate's preparation, sacrifice and family expectation. For many, it is the gateway to professional life. Shrishti,19, who will sit the upcoming NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) retest, poses for a photo in a coaching institute classroom in New Delhi, India June 18, 2026. (REUTERS)

The integrity of such an examination is a matter of trust and equal opportunity. If the process is fair, an unsuccessful candidate may accept the result. If it is suspect, success becomes tainted and failure unbearable. NEET must be neatly done — secure, seamless, tamper-resistant, and breach-proof by design.

The proposed reform is a secure multi-shift Computer-Based Test (CBT)model, far superior to the traditional pen-and-paper system. In the paper model, the question paper is printed, packed, transported, stored, and opened at several physical points, creating avoidable risks of leakage. A CBT model removes this vulnerable chain. The question paper is stored in an encrypted digital format, released only at the appointed time and delivered through secure servers to verified centres. It reduces human handling, narrows the window of vulnerability, records access, enables biometric verification, permits live monitoring, and creates audit trails. It, therefore, moves the examination from a custody-based system to an access-controlled system, making it a practical answer to paper leaks. The question isn't whether technology is perfect. No system is. The question is whether technology can reduce exposure and create accountability. The answer is a resounding yes.

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A future-ready examination system cannot rest on one layer. It must be a seven-walled system, with encrypted question banks, restricted access, secure servers, time-locked digital release, biometric verification, live monitoring, and post-exam forensic analysis. These layers must operate in real time. Even if one layer is tested, the next layer must hold. National examinations require verification, tracking, authentication and audit.

If a person wishes to protect her most precious belongings, she chooses the most secure bank vault. For a student, the examination system is that vault. It holds effort, time, family sacrifice and future. The service provider must have demonstrated reliability at scale. The test should be: Who has the strongest track record and technology?

India need not hesitate in learning from successful models. UPSC, JEE (IIT), and other large-scale examinations command public confidence. Their practices deserve to be studied and adopted.

Internationally, too, CBTs use test-centre control, authentication, digital monitoring, and post-test review. India’s scale is larger, but that cannot justify delay. It has made such transitions elsewhere. Elections moved from ballot papers to electronic voting machines. Currency moved to UPI, building trust through speed, traceability and dependability. Airport security works through layers — identity checks, scanning, restricted zones and surveillance. Examinations must adopt the same logic.

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A compromised examination has a psychological cost. A candidate builds momentum over months and years. The mind is trained towards one date. Once the exam is over, there is release. If a re-test is required, the same mental state cannot be recreated. It is a different event, under different emotional conditions.

This is not about criticising one institution. The issue is systemic. When a leak or suspected breach occurs, the immediate damage is to one cycle; the larger damage is to confidence. A student prepares on the assumption that the field is level. If the procedure is compromised, equality of opportunity becomes a hollow promise. A student may lose a year, a family may lose money, and a candidate may lose confidence. That is irreparable loss.

If an examination requires special forces, police forces, Air Force-level logistics or exceptional arrangements, that itself shows the need for structural reform. A mature system cannot depend on crisis management. The system must be designed not to break.

The solution must be practical, not ornamental. High-stakes examinations must move towards computer-based formats wherever feasible; where paper remains unavoidable, its physical movement must be reduced to the bare minimum. Question papers must be secured through encryption, time-locked access, and audit trails. Centres must function as secure zones with strict entry, identity verification and surveillance protocols. Service providers must be chosen on proven competence, not convenience. India has firms such as TCS, which have conducted over 90% of computer-based examinations and demonstrated execution at scale. It is time to rope in such proven companies and get the job done. Post-exam data analysis must identify suspicious patterns and centre-specific anomalies.

For Viksit Bharat, fragile gateways to opportunity are unacceptable. Students seek fairness; parents seek certainty. India must ensure that talent is not defeated by leakage, manipulation or weakness. The system must be secure by design, not by hope. And the way forward is reform, not blame; preparation, not panic; security, not suspicion. Copy the best, build better. Students must believe merit is safe in the hands of the system. That is why NEET must be done neatly.

Gopal Jain is senior advocate, Supreme Court. The views expressed are personal