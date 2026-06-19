India must capture space vacated by US in biotech

This is a remarkable shift. For decades, the US dominated innovative biotechnology. China was viewed as a manufacturing base, fast follower and copier. That era is ending and China is now producing patents, papers, clinical trials and globally competitive drugs at a speed that should worry every country that wants a role in the future of medicine.

The drug is ivonescimab, developed by Akeso Biopharma. It combines a programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) blocker — PD-1 is a human protein that acts as an immune system down-regulator that prevents autoimmune diseases but also thwarts immune response against cancer cells — and a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor (VEGF is a protein that promotes growth of new blood vessels in normal course, but is also produced by tumours to create a blood supply for them). It has been presented with data from more than 500 Chinese patients with advanced squamous lung cancer. Big Pharma companies including Merck, Pfizer, and Bristol Myers Squibb are now racing to strike billion-dollar deals for Chinese-invented assets. US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr. told Congress bluntly that “China is eating our lunch.” Former US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) leaders are warning of a dangerous new dependency on Chinese drug innovation , even as they question whether results from Chinese patients will translate to Americans.

At the recently concluded American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting, one of the most coveted headliner slots went to a clinical trial conducted only in China. For the first time, a Chinese-only study was placed on one of cancer research’s biggest global stages.

For India, this should be a huge wake-up call. This is a race it should have already won.

In building my Silicon Valley company, Vionix Biosciences, in India, and having guided Karkinos Healthcare, India’s cancer moonshot that is now part of the Reliance empire, I have seen firsthand what India has: Scientific talent, patient diversity, cost advantages and digital infrastructure. Every time I sit with researchers at IIT Kharagpur, AIIMS Delhi, or the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, I see the same fire in their eyes. At IIT Kharagpur, in particular, faculty across medicine, biotechnology, engineering, Artificial Intelligence (AI), water resources and environmental science are chomping at the bit to participate in global innovation. These are scientists and engineers who want to lead discovery in cancer, rare diseases, antimicrobial resistance, environmental health and precision medicine.

They are ready, but India’s inferiority complex is letting them down.

Also read: Is India finally ready for original biotech IP?

India has world-class researchers, extraordinary clinicians, elite engineers and a massive base of patients whose biology, environment, diet and disease patterns could help answer questions that western research cannot. It also has something the US lacks — the chance to design a modern biotech innovation system without being trapped by decades of legacy regulation and entrenched industry control.

Yet too much of Indian life sciences still operates as if the country’s highest calling is to serve as a low-cost execution arm for others. Too many talented scientists generate data for global trials designed elsewhere, owned elsewhere and monetised elsewhere. Too many institutions celebrate biosimilars and incremental improvements when the real prize is original intellectual property (IP).

India also possesses one of the world’s greatest untapped scientific assets — longitudinal, multi-ethnic, treatment-naïve patient data across one of the most heterogeneous populations on earth. Its disease burden, environmental exposures, dietary patterns and genetic diversity create a living laboratory that no single western country can match. AI models trained responsibly on Indian data could generalise globally better than models built on narrower cohorts in Boston, London or Shanghai.

India must move faster without sacrificing safety. It can build advanced adaptive and platform trial frameworks, create AI regulatory sandboxes inside major cancer institutes, and allow carefully monitored Indian-designed molecules, diagnostics and digital health tools to move from discovery to early human validation in months rather than years.

India has rightly celebrated frugal engineering. It should now demand original invention at scale. Every AIIMS and IIT should have a serious translational research centre that connects engineers, doctors, biologists, data scientists and entrepreneurs. Principal investigators should be funded like national assets. India should create a sovereign biotech venture vehicle that backs Indian-led assets before western investors arrive to dictate terms. The diaspora should be invited back into co-creation, not just as mentors or donors, but as builders.

There are already a few notable successes. ImmunoACT has shown that advanced cell therapy can be made dramatically more affordable. Eyestem is doing important regenerative medicine work. Zydus, Sun Pharma, and others are moving beyond traditional generics into branded innovation. Clinical trial activity is rising. The Union Budget’s Biopharma Shakti push and the RDI fund are positive signals. And, of course, there is Biocon, which showed long ago that an Indian biotech company could compete on the world stage.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has often said that India’s biotech opportunity could reach $1.2 trillion by 2047 if the country builds the capital markets, regulatory pathways and innovation ecosystem needed to support world-class biotech companies. She is right, and India cannot depend on just one Biocon. It needs a hundred companies creating world-class biotechnology IP. It must move from being the pharmacy of the world to becoming one of the world’s great engines of medical discovery.