Organ donation is a practice twice-blessed

India today performs more than 18,000 solid organ transplants a year — more than any country except the US and China. Yet, our organ donation rate stands at a mere 0.85 per million population, against 46 in Spain and comparable figures across much of the developed world. The unmet need exceeds 125,000 kidneys in India alone; add hearts, livers, lungs and other tissues, and the gap between supply and desperate human need becomes a chasm. Only a change in how ordinary citizens think about giving — and about what we owe one another — can bridge this gap. The science behind generosity is worth pausing over. When you give, the brain releases dopamine and oxytocin — the neurotransmitters of trust, attachment and social bonding. Giving makes you feel lighter, calmer and more connected. (HT Archive)

Blood donation and eye donation have become almost routine. The next normalisation must be organ donation. If just 1% of adults in Delhi-NCR pledged to donate their organs after death, that would yield 300,000 potential donors. The entire kidney transplant waitlist of North India is smaller than that. What stands between those waiting patients and a second chance at life is the art of giving, not yet extended to its most profound expression, and not discussed adequately in Indian households.

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On May 17 each year, 190 countries observe Art of Giving Day, a movement founded by educationist and humanitarian Achyuta Samanta, the founder of the world renowned Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneshwar. This year’s theme, Share to Shine, captured something important — sharing is not self-diminishing but generative. Nowhere is this truth more powerfully demonstrated than in organ donation, where one person’s gift becomes another’s entire future.

In my nearly five decades of experience in organ transplantation, I have encountered this truth only once in its purest and most voluntary form. Vijay Kumar Goel — a legendary figure in the Indian sugar industry whose career spanned more than six decades, and whom I am deeply saddened to have recently lost — remains the only non-directed voluntary living organ donor I have ever known. He responded to a newspaper notice appealing in the late 1980s for a kidney donor for a young woman struggling for her life. She was a complete stranger. He had no obligation, no connection, no expectation of recognition. He offered his kidney anyway, and volunteered to bear the full cost of the treatment himself.

He continued playing squash with vigour well into later life — quietly demonstrating to every prospective donor who might fear for their own health that a life with one kidney is not a diminished life. It is a life with a larger meaning.

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This is the truth that the transplant community most needs the wider public to hear. The fear of physical diminishment after donation is among the greatest barriers we face. Living donors — of kidneys especially — go on to lead full, healthy, active lives. The medical evidence on this is unambiguous.

For deceased donation, the barrier is different — it is silence within families. Most Indians have never discussed their wishes about their organs with those closest to them. When a death occurs in circumstances that make donation possible, grieving families are asked to make an irreversible decision under acute distress, without any prior conversation to guide them. The result, most often is refusal. Perhaps not from opposition to donation, but due to lack of awareness and the thought of uncertainty. The single most effective solution is to encourage frequent debates and conversation about the subject.

The science behind generosity is worth pausing over. When you give, the brain releases dopamine and oxytocin — the neurotransmitters of trust, attachment and social bonding. Giving makes you feel lighter, calmer and more connected. The Art of Giving is, therefore, not simply philanthropy. It is simultaneously a practice of personal wellbeing, community health and social cohesion — and in the context of organ donation, it is quite literally a matter of life and death for tens of thousands of fellow citizens.

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The real art in giving comes down to a few principles: trust the recipient, give at the scale where it is needed, let go of the donor’s ego, and make it not an event but a habit. What we need is the cultural shift. And cultural shifts begin with one person deciding to give.

Organ donation is the most literal and irreversible expression of that philosophy. Don’t take your organs to heaven. They are needed here.

Narinder Kumar Mehra is honorary advisor for the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and former dean of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. The views expressed are personal