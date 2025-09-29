For women, platform work is no easy gig

Domestic worker services are the latest addition to the platform economy — an area that has sparked ongoing debates about ethics and sustainability. Questions are being raised about fair wages, safety, social security, and how this new form of gig work might affect traditional employer-employee relationships. Regardless of where this discussion leads, it is clear that gig work is transforming India’s rapidly expanding labour market. This sector is expected to reach a valuation of $100 billion this year, with over 77 million Indians engaged in gig work — women making up nearly 20% of this workforce. The gig economy includes ride-hailing, food and parcel delivery (including quick, ten-minute deliveries), as well as services such as beauty, cleaning, carpentry, and plumbing. Financial hurdles also hamper women’s full participation in gig work. The costs of licences, vehicles, and other necessary investments are often prohibitive, especially for women from disadvantaged backgrounds. (HT Archive)

The flexible nature of gig work offers women an opportunity to balance employment with household responsibilities. In a country where traditional gender roles often limit women’s participation in formal employment, gig work provides a practical alternative. For instance, a survey by the World Bank found that 52% of women engaged in gig work reported greater economic independence. Many women also value the ability to choose jobs that fit their schedules, allowing them to manage both work and family commitments more effectively.

Despite its benefits, gig work also presents significant challenges, especially for women. The digital divide remains a major obstacle. Data from the National Statistical Office shows that over half of women in rural areas do not have independent access to a smartphone. In contrast, more women in urban areas — over 70% — own a mobile device, but the gap with men remains wide, with 80% of rural men and 90% of urban men owning smartphones. This digital gap limits women’s ability to access gig platforms and participate fully.

Women also carry a disproportionate burden of unpaid housework and caregiving. Recent data indicate that women spend 289 minutes daily on household chores and 137 minutes caring for family members. While gig work’s flexibility can be helpful, the additional responsibilities often leave women with little time or energy to pursue earning opportunities.

Safety concerns and the risk of harassment are always present, whether on the road or with clients. For women gig workers, safety concerns are a major deterrent. Most gig workers need to traverse public spaces and streets, and sometimes go into households (domestic work, beauty services). In case of sexual harassment or violence, it is extremely difficult to access justice. These women workers fall into the cracks as they cannot take recourse to laws on sexual harassment in the workplace.

Another concern is the lack of public toilets and rest spaces. Since they need to move around throughout the day, this poses a serious problem. Public toilets in our cities are woefully few and not always safe or well-maintained. Also, these workers are often not given access to toilets in homes where they provide services. Many women workers say that they don’t drink adequate water, just to avoid going to the toilet. Further, in conditions of heat and high pollution, the lack of spaces to rest between jobs places a health risk for all gig workers.

Financial hurdles also hamper women’s full participation in gig work. The costs of licences, vehicles, and other necessary investments are often prohibitive, especially for women from disadvantaged backgrounds. Additionally, many women lack independent access to bank accounts or capital, making it difficult to receive payments and sustain consistent work.

Recently, state and national legislation on social security for the platform economy have been enacted. The Central Code on Social Security, 2020, defines gig workers as those outside traditional employment structures and provides for social security measures such as life and disability cover, accident insurance, health and maternity benefits, and old-age protection. Similarly, states such as Rajasthan, Telangana, and Karnataka have introduced Bills to provide social security and other entitlements. We still have to see how these are going to translate into laws and regulations.

As gig work continues to grow in India, it offers both opportunities and challenges. Addressing issues like safety, the digital divide, health care, and financial access is crucial to making gig work a viable, empowering option for women. With targeted efforts and supportive policies, the platform economy can become a more inclusive space that benefits all workers.

Kalpana Viswanath is co-founder and CEO of Safetipin, a social enterprise which uses technology and apps to collect data for the safe movement of women in urban spaces. The views expressed are personal