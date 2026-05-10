From Somnath to Sindoor, the spirit of resurgent India

The reconstruction and consecration of the magnificent Somnath Temple 75 years ago marked a defining moment in the resurgence of India’s civilisational glory and reaffirmed its resilience and determination, which are at the core of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s Viksit Bharat 2047 mission. The 75th anniversary of this sacred milestone gives the nation supreme confidence in the strong foundation and strength of the Indian civilisation that emerged stronger after withstanding a series of vicious attacks on the temple by fanatics. The story of Somnath is the story of a civilisation that refused to surrender. (@AmitShah/ANI)

After every attack, the temple on the serene seashore of Gujarat rose from the ruins in all its splendour. In many ways, its history mirrors the country’s past, in which our peace-loving people bounced back after brutal attacks on their belief systems, culture and heritage. As PM Modi said, just as there were repeated attempts and conspiracies to destroy Somnath, foreign invaders tried for centuries to annihilate India. Yet neither the revered shrine, nor the country was destroyed. He made it clear that the motive of the attacks on Somnath was more sinister than looting. “If the attacks were only for loot, they would have stopped after the first great plunder a thousand years ago. But that was not the case. The sacred idol of Somnath was desecrated and the temple’s form was repeatedly altered. And we were taught that Somnath was destroyed only for loot. The cruel history of hatred, oppression, and terror was hidden from us,” he said.

After independence, Sardar Patel led the mission of reconstruction of Somnath, which was one of the earliest expressions of national self-confidence in a newly free India. But even this faced hurdles. India’s first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, formally opposed the then President Rajendra Prasad’s decision to attend the historic inauguration. But the President inaugurated the temple on May 11, 1951.

The reconstruction sowed the seeds of India’s cultural renaissance and pride in the civilisation after centuries of ruthless oppression. From the rejuvenation of Kashi Vishwanath and Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain to the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya; from the revival of Kedarnath to the preservation of countless heritage sites, India is reclaiming its civilisational narrative with dignity and purpose. These efforts are increasing the number of visitors and creating numerous jobs and business opportunities for local people.

Like Somnath, India has emerged stronger. It is making global waves both as the world’s fastest growing major economy and as a country that uniquely blends modernity with its rich heritage. In 2014, after the country emphatically voted the Modi government to power, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution endorsed by a record 175 countries to observe International Yoga Day. Yoga is now a global wellness movement that has benefitted people of all cultures across the world.

A decade later, PM Modi inaugurated a grand temple in West Asia on land gifted by the government of the United Arab Emirates. Earlier, the PM launched the renovation of a 200-year old temple in Bahrain. He also regularly interacts with the Indian diaspora, making them proud ambassadors of Indian cultural heritage.

Promoting India’s cultural heritage and creating global opportunities for professionals of our traditional knowledge systems has been a key element in the series of Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) India has signed with developed countries in recent years. Apart from creating lucrative global opportunities for our artisans, workers, farmers, fishermen, small businesses and startups, these trade pacts carry forward the PM’s vision of “vikas bhi, virasat bhi” (development as well as heritage).

The recently-concluded FTA with New Zealand is a significant milestone in India’s global outreach in traditional medicine and holistic health care. It provides for visa quotas to enable Ayush practitioners and yoga instructors, along with other Indian cultural and knowledge professionals, to work in New Zealand. The FTA formally creates an enabling environment for trade in ayurveda, yoga, and other traditional medicine services and positions Ayush as a contemporary, globally relevant health care solution. Trade pacts with the UK, EU and Australia have similar provisions. The FTA with the European Union will allow Ayush practitioners to provide their services using professional qualifications they gain in India. It also facilitates establishment of Ayush wellness centres and clinics in the EU member States.

While India’s cultural heritage is attracting global attention, the country remains the target of fanatics, who are using terrorism and infiltration to disturb India’s harmonious heritage. The New India under the leadership of PM Modi responds powerfully to such threats. With Operation Sindoor, India taught a lesson to terrorists and their sponsors across the border. And in recent assembly elections, voters in West Bengal rejected parties that were supporting infiltrators, practising vote-bank politics and undermining India’s cultural heritage. Significantly, the anniversaries of Operation Sindoor and the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple are just a few days apart. Both highlight India’s resilience and strength.

The story of Somnath ultimately transcends politics. It is the story of a civilisation that refused to surrender. Seventy-five years after its reconstruction, Somnath stands not merely as a temple, but as a timeless symbol of India’s resilience, continuity and national confidence.

Piyush Goyal is Union minister of commerce and industry. The views expressed are personal