How multiculturalism shapes Aussie identity

In Australia, we value the rich diversity of our multicultural identity, underpinned by a commitment to pluralism and the inalienable right to belonging. We do not take this for granted. Like the majority of Australians, I was dismayed to see several anti-immigration protests unfold around the world earlier this year. It was particularly saddening for me to see these protests reach Australia in August. You may have heard some of the hateful and hurtful language from these rallies, including comments that singled out Indian Australians. It is important to note that these protests did not draw significant crowds in Australia: The divisive views of this minority are not shared by the Australian government nor the overwhelming majority of Australians. Today, Indians make up the fastest-growing and second-largest group of migrants to Australia. Indians were also amongst the very first migrants to Australia. (Getty Images)

A study by the Scanlon Foundation has found that 83% of Australians think multiculturalism is good for our country. I, and the Australian government, unequivocally stand for multiculturalism, not just as a policy first introduced in the 1970s but as a true reflection of our national identity. We stand against those who would seek to sow divisions in our country or intimidate any one of our migrant communities. To those few in Australia who say immigrants should “go home”, I say: “We are home.” And the Australian government backs our words with action. Our government’s policies underscore our commitment to inclusion and social cohesion.

Earlier this year, I had the honour of opening Australia’s first national office for multicultural affairs, to not only celebrate the richness of our diversity but also to acknowledge multiculturalism as a fundamental aspect of our identity: It is key to who we are. Today, multiculturalism is woven into the social and cultural fabric of modern Australia. From Lunar New Year to Diwali and Rosh Hashanah, these events are celebrated in small towns and big cities, from coast to coast.

Australia is a country defined by migration, built on the foundation of the world’s oldest continuing culture on the planet. Our story starts with deep historic roots, dating back over 65,000 years with our First Nations Australians. And building on this ancient and proud culture, generations of new Australians have come from countries across the world to make Australia their home. They have done so to access a world-class education system, to take up career opportunities, to find a safe harbour for their families, or — as my family did — to access opportunities that were not available in the country we were born in. Over generations, each group of migrants has brought with them hopes and dreams for a new and brighter future. Their hard work and effort have contributed to a stronger and more prosperous Australia – and a nation connected by our people, to our region and the world.

Migrant families have played such a vital role in Australia’s economic success and continue to add depth to our social and cultural richness.

Like me, over half of Australians were either born overseas themselves, or have a parent who was born overseas. I came to Australia from Egypt with my parents when I was just two years old, and my family settled in Sydney’s western suburbs. We quickly became part of the local community, together with neighbours from Greece, China and the former Yugoslavia.

Today, Indians make up the fastest-growing and second-largest group of migrants to Australia. Indians were also amongst the very first migrants to Australia; centuries ago, it was the Indian traders who connected Australia with the rest of the world and Indian cameleers who connected outback Australian communities and towns. There are now more than one million people of Indian heritage who call Australia home. They are making remarkable contributions across every sector of society: From medicine and engineering to education, hospitality, and the arts. Their entrepreneurial spirit is evident in the thousands of small businesses they have established, enriching the local economies in which they live. They also make positive contributions to their local communities through charitable organisations, sport and religion.

Our Indian Australians are the physical embodiment of the unique connection between our two countries — they have brought Australia and India closer. We recently established the Centre for Australia-India Relations to help build friendships and connections across business, the creative arts, education and importantly in our local communities. Whether you come to Australia for study, work opportunities, a holiday, or to live permanently, each visit strengthens our bond. And if you’re considering coming to Australia, know this: We welcome you with open arms.

Anne Aly is Australia’s minister for small business, international development and multicultural affairs. The views expressed are personal