Ideal ruler and the idea of welfare State

Bharat will witness one of the most momentous events in its long history. The pran pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site marks an epic event of our times and the entire nation is rejoicing at the return of Rama to Ayodhya. Bhagwan Sri Rama has been a part of our national collective consciousness throughout Bharat’s history. Maryada Purushottam Sri Rama is universally seen as an embodiment of the noblest human attributes — the ideal to which a human being should aspire to rise. An ideal, caring, benevolent ruler, matchless warrior, obedient, dutiful son, loving husband, model brother, incomparable friend and an invincible enemy — in Him we find a perfect blend of all the attributes that make a complete individual.

These are the essential set of values that lie at the core of Bharat’s worldview as illustrated over millennia. Not only are these values universal and timeless, but they also prove that the Ramayana will always shine as a relevant guide to Bharatiya society. Maharshi Valmiki describes Rama as dharma incarnate when he says “Ramo vigrahavan dharmah”.

Rama’s life as illustrated in the Ramayana has universal significance and cuts across boundaries of State and nation. Various adaptations of this immortal itihasa (epic) enjoy tremendous popularity in different Southeast Asian countries such as Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos.

Across India, in village after village, household after household, Rama’s name is invoked on a vast range of occasions in everyday life — to exchange greetings, express grief, shock or sudden emotion. It is said that every village in India has a temple dedicated to Rama. Rama’s exile and His travails over 14 years and the character, courage, and morality He demonstrated; His unwavering adherence to truth and justice; His love for Sita Mata; for brothers Lakshmana and Bharata; for the people; His reverence towards father, Dasharatha, to honour whose word He unhesitatingly and most willingly went into exile; the ideal friend and guide He was; the disciplined, obedient student He proved to be; His illustration of dharma at every step of the way in His life’s journey as described in the Ramayana — every one of these examples and incidents related to them is etched in the civilisational memory of Indians.

There is no greater and nobler example of truth, virtue, and all dimensions of dharma — be it putra dharma, pati dharma and raja dharma — as son, husband and king — than Rama. We always refer to Rama and Sita as an ideal couple and bless newlyweds by invoking their names. Similarly, there is no greater example of a bond between brothers than Rama and his siblings.

It would be relevant to recall that Gandhiji also spoke extensively about establishing Rama Rajya, the ideal welfare State or model of governance in which there are no inequalities, hunger, exploitation, discrepancies and socio-economic iniquities of any kind. As Bapu said: “Rama Rajya of my dreams ensures equal rights alike of prince and pauper.” It is imperative, therefore, for rulers at all levels to strive tirelessly to establish Ram Rajya.

Rama Rajya is the ideal State or nation synonymous with justice, prosperity, happiness and equality. We must remember that Rama Rajya is a model of people-centric democratic governance. In Rama Rajya, no segment of society is left behind. It is founded on traditional Bharatiya values of empathy, inclusion, peaceful coexistence, social harmony, and a tireless, striving to better the quality of life of the citizens. It is for this reason that Rama Rajya serves as a benchmark or a guidepost to all Indians. Our democratic roots and social, administrative and judicial systems also draw strength, sustenance and inspiration from this ideal welfare State of governance, when we keep this fact in mind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwaas” echoes the underlying principles of Rama Rajya.

When Gandhiji articulated his vision of Rama Rajya, as also Gram Swaraj, he showed us a model path in our approach to the reconstruction of rural India. Gandhiji believed that strengthening democracy at the grassroots by making villages self-reliant would fast-track development and power Bharat to greater heights of inclusive growth.

Adherence to dharma in Rama Rajya is treading the path shown by Rama. It entails following one’s duty with complete devotion and uncompromising commitment. Today, as Bharat is moving rapidly on the path of all-round inclusive development in Amrit Kaal, we find ourselves closer to Gandhiji’s dream of Rama Rajya being fulfilled.

Ayodhya in Sanskrit means invincible and it is a grand city with a rich and glorious history over thousands of years. Situated on the banks of the sacred Saryu, Ayodhya at one time, was the celebrated capital of the ancient Kosala empire. Being the birthplace of Rama, Avadhpuri or Ayodhya, has been revered by the Hindus for time immemorial as the first of the seven most important pilgrimage sites for followers of Sanatana Dharma.

The fervour that has gripped the nation as we near the pran pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya is a reflection of the reverence our society has always had towards Rama. It is an awakening of our deepest cultural and civilisational heritage and values — a powerful assertion of Bharat’s original self and identity. In the true sense, the story of Sri Rama represents the soul of Bharatiya culture.

