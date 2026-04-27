India-NZ trade deal: Going beyond complementarities

With a series of disruptions in recent years, marked by geopolitical tensions and the reconfiguration of global supply chains, the geometry of trade agreements is being reimagined. For like-minded democracies, the question is no longer whether to integrate, but how deeply and how fast. India has increasingly cast its gaze eastward — to the Indo-Pacific — in search of partners that share its vision for economic integration and prosperity for its people. In New Zealand, it has found precisely that. At the level of the states, the India-New Zealand FTA is expected to yield broad-based and structurally embedded gains, reflecting the geographically dispersed and sectorally specialised nature of India’s export base. (PTI)

The relationship extends beyond trade. There are approximately 300,000 persons of Indian origin living in New Zealand, nearly 5% of its population — forming a bridge that is as cultural as it is economic. It is, therefore, not surprising that bilateral merchandise trade, which reached $1.3 billion in FY25, is already witnessing a 49% increase from the previous year. Services trade, too, has grown by 13%.

The strength of the partnership lies in its inherent complementarity. India offers scale —1.4 billion people, a burgeoning middle class, and a world-class services infrastructure. New Zealand offers specialisation — high-tech agriculture, sustainable forestry, and niche manufacturing technologies.

The free trade agreement (FTA) with New Zealand formalises a balance with clarity and striking features. India has excluded sensitive products such as dairy, most animal products, vegetables, sugar, artificial honey, fats and oils, arms and ammunitions, copper and aluminium articles. The elimination of duties on 100% of Indian exports removes a persistent constraint -- tariffs of up to 10% on key tariff lines. This breakthrough provides an immediate competitive impetus to labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, apparel, leather, ceramics, and carpets, alongside high-growth automotive and engineering industries. India’s textiles and clothing exports enter a market that imports nearly $1.9 billion worth of such goods annually with zero-duty access. Engineering exports gain similar traction in a market that imports $11 billion in engineering products. Leather, pharmaceuticals, marine products, and plastics — each sector previously constrained by tariffs — now has room to grow and prosper.

The deal helps both countries’ trade diversification. On one hand, it provides India duty-free market access to New Zealand, whereas for New Zealand companies, it opens the door to a massive market and one of the fastest-growing economies. Moreover, it helps New Zealand to reduce its exports dependence on China, thereby boosting the resilience of its import supply chains. With the FTA, India now also has access to a broader regional ecosystem in the South Pacific.

Trade-led growth in India offers choices. At the level of the states, the India-New Zealand FTA is expected to yield broad-based and structurally embedded gains, reflecting the geographically dispersed and sectorally specialised nature of India’s export base.

Trade flows in both directions. India has granted tariff liberalisation across 70.03% of its tariff lines while keeping 29.97% tariff lines in exclusion, covering 95% of existing bilateral trade value with New Zealand. The immediate duty elimination will be beneficial for key inputs for India’s industry. Imports such as wood and wood pulp will support the paper, packaging, furniture and construction sectors. The agreement also improves access to wool, waste and scrap of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. These are the enablers of manufacturing. By lowering their cost, the agreement does something significant: it shifts the baseline of Indian manufacturing competitiveness.

For New Zealand, India represents scale — an indispensable node in a diversification strategy, offering a magnitude of opportunity that few geographies can match. With overseas investments exceeding $422 billion, New Zealand’s global footprint is already substantial. India offers a partnership extending into production, technology, and human capital. Coming with an investment commitment of $20 billion, the relationship has a longer-term strategic character, which is uniquely positioned to generate jobs, deepen capabilities, and evolve from transactional engagement into a partnership that is enduring and embedded.

Perhaps the most defining dimension of this partnership lies in agriculture. Agricultural technology emerges as a central pillar. The agreement outlines an Agricultural Productivity Partnership that moves to trade in knowledge. New Zealand’s expertise in cold-chain logistics, precision farming, and post-harvest management aligns closely with India’s need to enhance yields and reduce waste.

With services, the agreement ventures into new territory: the institutionalisation of talent. A dedicated quota of 5,000 visas for skilled Indian professionals — across IT, engineering, health care, and more — creates a structured pathway for temporary movement. Valid for up to three years, these visas are designed to address New Zealand’s projected labour shortages while leveraging India’s vast professional base. Practitioners of AYUSH, Indian chefs, and music teachers are expanding the definition of skilled mobility beyond conventional sectors.

Provisions on student mobility and post-study work visas guarantee the right to work up to 20 hours per week during studies and establish pathways for post-study residency — up to three years for STEM graduates and four for doctoral scholars. By embedding these provisions within a treaty framework, they are insulated from the volatility of domestic policy shifts.

The deal is an attempt to codify predictability in a world that rarely offers it. The agreement’s scope extends further still — cooperation in MSMEs, intellectual property rights aligned with European standards for geographical indications, expedited pharmaceutical approvals, and digital customs processes, reducing clearance times to as little as 24 hours for perishable goods. By enshrining these provisions within a formal treaty, the FTA acts as a catalyst for wider collaboration and the development of human capital. The two countries have codified a partnership that will shape their regional engagement for decades to come.

In the language of trade agreements, this is a success. In the language of geopolitics, it is alignment.

Rajesh Agrawal is commerce secretary, GoI. The views expressed are personal