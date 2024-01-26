Keeping up with UP| Political messaging and the ground reality

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clear message to the saffron brigade to maintain ' hosh in josh ’ (sensibilities in excitement) at the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya was lost in the hype and din of the inauguration. His message of peace and harmony was reflected in his statement, "Ram is not just ours, he belongs to all. Ram temple's construction is a reflection of Indian society’s maturity. It is an occasion of not merely triumph but humility too."

While the minorities have either moved on, accepting the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya in 2019 or are too fear-stricken to react, the overzealous Hindu brigade in their excitement may have missed out some important messages of the PM, whose focus has been on the temple's rejuvenation-Hindu consolidation and development-welfare schemes.

Changing the slogan

The PM has made a subtle yet significant shift from ‘Jai Shri Ram’, to ‘Siyavar Ramchandra ki Jai’ after the Supreme Court verdict, which went unnoticed.

Jai Shri Ram was a battle cry associated with the Ram Janmabhoomi liberation movement and was often raised at both religious functions and election meetings. On the other hand, 'Siyavar Ramchandra ki Jai' has religious connotations and is an expression of ‘the victory of Ram and Sita’.

At the consecration ceremony on January 22, the PM started and concluded his speech with ‘ Siyavar Ram Chandra ki Jai’ while greeting the invitees with ‘Ram Ram.’

At the Ram temple bhoomi pujan on August 5, 2020, PM had greeted people with ‘Siyawar Ramchandra Ki Jai’ and ‘Jai Siya Ram’. He had concluded his speech by raising the religious slogan ‘Siyapati Ramchandra ki Jai’ thrice.

In his message on the Pran Prathishta of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, he began with ‘Siyawar Ramchandra ki Jai’, greeted people with ‘Ram Ram’ and ended his message with ‘Jai Siya Ram.’

So, now it’s 'Siyavar Ramchandra ki Jai, Jai Siyaram and Ram Ram'. But on the streets, the overzealous warriors continue to raise 'Jai Shri Ram' in the same frenzy as before while the PM talks about devotion.

Raju Das, mahant of Hanuman Garhi in Ayodhya explained: “The slogans have the same meaning. The only difference is that while Siyavar Ramchandra ki Jai is more religious, said with bhakti ( devotion), Jai Shri Ram is the regular or zealous way of conveying the message.”

The law

“Even on the first page of our Constitution, Lord Ram is enshrined. Despite the existence in the Constitution, there was a legal battle over the existence of Lord Ram for decades. I express my gratitude to the Indian judiciary, which upheld the dignity of justice. The temple of Lord Ram has also been built in a just and lawful manner,” Modi said at the consecration ceremony.

At the Bhoomi Pujan he had said: “We displayed a similar discipline when the Supreme Court pronounced the historic decision. Back then, we witnessed how the entire nation accepted the decision peacefully and graciously keeping in mind the sensitivities of everybody.”

His message is clear that the solution to their two pending demands for the liberation of Kashi and Mathura temples lies with the judiciary and not the kar sevaks.

It was a comforting message to the Muslims who fear the digging up of more mosques in the bid to find temples.

A day after the consecration ceremony, some enthusiastic members of the Hindu brigade had hoisted a saffron flag atop a mosque in Agra's Tajganj area during a shobha yatra. The administration promptly registered a case and arrested 11 culprits. Reports of similar unwarranted actions also came from Madhya Pradesh, where the targets were some churches.

Harmonious existence

“Today’s occasion is not just a celebration but also a moment of realisation of the maturity of Indian society. This occasion is not only about victory but also about humility for us,” the prime minister said.

“There was a time when some people claimed that if the Ram temple is built, it will lead to chaos. Such individuals failed to comprehend the sanctity of Bharat’s social sentiments. The construction of this temple for Ram Lalla signifies the peace, patience, mutual harmony, and coordination of Indian society.”

At the Bhoomi Pujan too, he had said, “Lord Ram has remained the source of inspiration for India for thousands of years. Lord Ram made social harmony the keystone of his rule.”

The polarisation on communal lines is acute. Slogans are being raised outside mosques. From schools to colleges, from streets to offices, the communal temperatures have heightened. Muslims have so far remained cautiously silent, not responding to provocations. Perhaps, it’s the fear of bulldozers.

Cleanliness of temples

Soon after the prime minister picked up a broom to clean the Kalaram temple in Nashik on January 12, many of his chief ministers and ministers, as well as Bollywood actors and bureaucrats followed suit in Ayodhya. However, this remained a one-day affair. One has yet to see the cadre clean the temples like the way the devotees do in Gurudwaras. Instead, in violation of the guidelines laid down for the use of loudspeakers, bhajans were played at crossings and in the market. Even the public address systems were used.

Progress and development

“The construction of the Ram Temple is also a symbol of inspiration for every section of society to progress on the path of a bright future: I would like to say to the youth of my country — in front of you lies the inspiration of thousands of years of tradition. You represent that generation of Bharat... which is hoisting the tricolour on the moon, which is making Mission Aditya successful by travelling 15 lakh kilometres, going near the sun, which is waving the flag of Tejas in the sky... and the banner of Vikrant in the ocean. Be proud of your heritage and write about the new dawn of Bharat.”

But a large section of youth is immersed in a nationalistic fervour with communal tones.

The PM repeatedly referred to the country as Bharat and not India.

“This magnificent Ram temple will bear witness to the rise of Bharat, the dawn of Bharat. This grand Ram Temple will bear witness to the prosperity of Bharat, the development of Bharat! This is Bharat’s time, and Bharat is now going to move forward."

It is likely to be adopted soon by the Sangh Parivar.

From her perch in Lucknow, HT’s senior journalist Sunita Aron highlights important issues related to Uttar Pradesh