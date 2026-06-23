Military reforms are not a one-man act

The appointment of General Raja Subramani, India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) comes at a moment when the demands on the armed forces are expanding rapidly. India must prepare for integrated operations across multiple domains, the possibility of simultaneous pressure on multiple fronts, and warfare getting increasingly shaped by new technologies. It is, therefore, natural that much of the commentary around the challenges facing the new CDS focuses on theatreisation, jointness, capability development, emerging technologies, and atmanirbharta (self-reliance). Newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani receives Guard of Honour, at the South Block Lawns, in New Delhi.

Yet, there is a danger in placing the burden of comprehensive military reform on one appointment. The question is not whether General Subramani has the professional ability to push reform. The more important question is whether India’s civil-military architecture gives the CDS the support and institutional mechanisms required to deliver what is expected of the office.

The office of the CDS was created to provide integrated military advice, promote jointness among the services, and drive them towards greater operational integration. However, the CDS does not command the three services. Nor does he control all the levers of finance, acquisition, industrial capacity, research and development, or national security decision-making. This distinction matters because military reforms and capability-building sit at the intersection of political direction, financial commitment, professional military advice and national strategic ambition. Progress, therefore, depends on creating the conditions for the CDS to succeed.

Three areas merit attention.

The first is political ownership of military reform. In mature democracies, defence transformations have rarely succeeded through inter-service negotiations. In the US, for example, the Goldwater-Nichols reforms were driven through legislation despite institutional resistance, because the political system concluded that jointness was a national requirement. Where political leaders treat reform as their own project, it moves. Where they announce objectives and leave implementation to the military, reform often stalls.

India’s experience illustrates this starkly, with the blueprint for integrated theatre commands under preparation since the creation of the CDS in 2019.

The services will naturally approach theatreisation from different professional perspectives, and the CDS can present options to the government. However, the final choices must be made by the political leadership. Only the government can decide how much autonomy theatre commanders should have, how air power should be allocated, how India should balance continental and maritime priorities, and how command authority should function in war. No CDS, however determined, can be both the architect of reform and the authority that sanctions it.

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The second area is financial ownership of capability development. The Defence Acquisition Council approves the military’s 10-year Integrated Capability Development Plan (ICDP), but it does not carry an assured financial commitment from the ministry of finance. Annual budgetary allocations are shaped by fiscal-year arithmetic rather than capability timelines. The result is a plan without an assured budget. Fighter aircraft, submarine, and tank programmes have stretched across decades, not because of technical complexity alone, but because procurement priorities and funding commitments do not always move in step.

The CDS can prioritise the capability development plan, but this cannot substitute for financial ownership by the State. The government must accept that domestic industry cannot invest in capacity and technology when orders remain hostage to the annual budget cycle. If it wants technological transformation, it must align defence budgets, procurement timelines, research institutions, and private industry with operational requirements.

There must also be honesty about risk, because every budgetary decision creates military consequences. If certain capabilities cannot be funded, the political leadership must know what operational risk it is accepting. That conversation must be part of a disciplined defence planning process.

The third issue is institutionalised military advice. This is perhaps the least discussed but most important element of higher defence management. Military advice should not be episodic, personality-driven or sought only in moments of crisis. It must be regular, structured and integrated into national security decision-making.

In peacetime, when decisions about force structure and capability priorities are actually made, there is no regular apex-level mechanism for the military to present integrated assessments to the political leadership. The CDS and service chiefs do provide advice, but this typically happens during a crisis.

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Operation Sindoor offered a glimpse of what becomes possible when political direction and military advice interact closely. But that was crisis management. The challenge is to make the process of political-military interaction a permanent institutional reality.