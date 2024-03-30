On Zero Waste Day, let’s zero in on our waste

Globally, an estimated 2.24 billion tonnes of waste is generated annually. If current trends continue, by 2050, 3.88 billion tonnes of waste will have been generated each year. Approximately 45% of all municipal solid waste is not managed in controlled facilities. This mismanaged waste can become an incubator for infection and a source of plastic pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, aggravating the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution. The second Annual Zero Waste Day (observed every March 30) focuses on bolstering waste management and promoting sustainable production and consumption at all levels.

India's lower per capita carbon footprint, deeply rooted in its cultural practices, sets a strong foundation for leading the global zero waste movement. The nation's commitment, as outlined in its updated National Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement, focuses on promoting a lifestyle of conservation, moderation, and circularity to combat climate change and sustainable consumption and production.

Nevertheless, the rapid pace of urbanisation, substantial economic growth, and escalating urban consumption have collectively intensified the challenge of attaining a zero-waste status in urban areas.

The journey towards zero waste management in cities in India is a multifaceted challenge that requires the involvement of the entire community of stakeholders.

Revising local governance frameworks

Constitutionally waste is a state subject in India. Therefore, policies and regulatory frameworks at the state and city levels play a critical role in facilitating a transition to a zero-waste ‘circular’ economy. By revising local governance structures to support environmental and social equity goals, cities can ensure a just transition that benefits all citizens, especially the underserved. Aligning local policies with national and global policies is essential to address the complexities of urban waste.

The Central government has been advancing regulatory actions to shift the country towards a circular economy, for example, by adopting the Plastic Waste Management Rules, E-waste (Management) Rules, Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules, and Metals Recycling Policy, among others. Further, the ongoing federal programmes have leapfrogged modernising our traditional knowledge while recognising the valuable contribution of our informal economy to social innovation in services, sectoral programmes, and local action.

India’s call for action to 4,715 cities to become garbage-free by enhanced waste recovery through source separation, legacy dumpsites remediation, empowering women and youth through just and equitable integration into the formal waste management systems, resonates with the local context of many countries in the global South.

Empowering youth and women

The first step towards sustainable urban waste management is empowering women and youth, the backbone of local communities, to lead environmental initiatives. By engaging these groups in leadership roles, cities can harness their unique perspectives and energy to inspire widespread adoption of eco-friendly practices. Ensuring digital inclusion is crucial, especially in marginalised areas, to facilitate the widespread adoption of zero-waste principles. This approach not only democratises environmental stewardship but also fosters a culture of sustainability from the ground up.

Fostering green entrepreneurship

The untapped potential within the local and informal economies presents a golden opportunity for green enterprise ecosystems. By nurturing entrepreneurs and developing proficiencies in zero-waste innovations, cities can promote zero-waste interventions. Advocating for industry and market practices that align with the zero waste principles can gradually shift economic activities towards sustainability. This requires a concerted effort to support the growth of businesses that prioritise eco-friendly product life cycles, from design to disposal. Investing in research and development of new technologies, business models, and policy approaches can drive innovation in waste management. By providing funding, and incentives, and supporting knowledge-sharing platforms, cities can foster a culture of innovation that embraces circular economy solutions.

Building a national network of zero-waste cities

Collaboration is key. By establishing a national network of cities committed to circular economy principles, we facilitate the sharing of knowledge, resources, and best practices. By participating in regional consultations and expanding partnerships, cities co-create innovative solutions that address the unique challenges of urban waste management. This collaborative approach not only accelerates the transition to circular cities but also ensures a more coordinated and effective implementation of zero-waste strategies.

Achieving zero waste management in cities is an ambitious goal that requires a holistic and integrated approach. Through dedication, innovation, and cooperation, cities can transform the challenge of waste management into an opportunity for environmental, economic, and social prosperity.

Swati Singh Sambyal is an International Circular Economy expert and is presently affiliated with GRID- Arendal, a non-profit environment communications organisation. Views expressed are personal.