Police reforms and the making of Viksit Bharat

Addressing the conference of the DGPs and IGPs of the country in Raipur (Chhattisgarh) on November 30, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi exhorted the senior police officers to transform the public perception of the police, especially among the youth by enhancing professionalism, sensitivity and responsiveness. There could be no dispute about that. It is a great pity, however, that 78 years after Independence we are still saddled with a police force that was designed by the British administration to subserve their imperial interests. The PM wants to see India emerge as a Viksit Bharat, a laudable objective, no doubt, but an economic superstructure requires solid foundations of good law and order. The police must be seen as an instrument of justice, not an agency manipulated by vested interests. (Sabchit Khanna/HT Photo)

That said, the PM’s timely call for change would require a comprehensive effort by different segments of society, beginning with the police force itself. The first and most crucial step is for the police to set their own house in order. Public trust cannot be commanded; it has to be earned. This requires a deep attitudinal transformation within the police, beginning with the way officers engage with ordinary citizens. Too often, interactions at police stations are marked by indifference or brusqueness. The common man has to be received with courtesy and respect. A service-oriented mindset must replace the vestiges of the colonial ruler-subject approach. A polite word, a patient hearing, a respectful explanation — these small gestures will go a long way in improving public perception of the police.

Prompt registration of complaints is very essential. The refusal or reluctance to register FIRs remains one of the greatest sources of public resentment. When victims are turned away, they lose faith not merely in the police, but in the entire criminal justice system. Technology can help here: Online FIR filing and CCTV-monitored reporting rooms can make the process transparent and citizen-friendly. Clear instructions from leadership, backed by accountability for delays or refusals, will transform the culture of complaint handling.

Fair, unbiased investigation is even more critical. The police must be seen as an instrument of justice, not an agency manipulated by vested interests. Investigations should rely on evidence, not confessions extracted under pressure. Internal audits of sensitive cases involving custodial deaths, crimes against women, or cases involving powerful individuals would reinforce objectivity. Professional investigation is the surest path to conviction in courts, and convictions strengthen public confidence.

Policing in the 21st century cannot depend on outdated methods. Scientific tools must replace archaic practices. Forensic science, cyber-analysis, and data-driven policing will enhance both speed and accuracy. The use of body-worn cameras, predictive policing, and integrated command-and-control centres will bring about transparency and efficiency. The technological shift must be accompanied by robust training so that officers use these tools effectively.

A sensitive issue concerns the elimination of torture and third-degree methods. Custodial violence not only violates human rights but irreparably damages public trust. The Supreme Court’s directive for installing CCTV cameras in all police stations must be implemented without any further delay.

Community policing is a powerful bridge between citizens and the police. When officers interact with people outside the context of crime through neighbourhood meetings, youth clubs, school safety programmes, cyber-awareness workshops or traffic education drives, the perception of the police shifts from an intimidating force to an approachable partner. Young people form lasting impressions when they see police officers who are helpful, informed and community-oriented.

Police efforts will have to be backed by government support. Bureaucracy must create an environment conducive to professional policing. Political interference in investigations or postings erodes the credibility of the force. Police officers must have operational autonomy to act according to law, without fear or favour. The Supreme Court’s landmark directives in Union of India vs. Prakash Singh laid out a roadmap for reform: State security commission to insulate the police from external pressures, fixed tenure for field officers, establishment of police establishment boards and complaints authorities, and separation of investigation from law-and-order functions. These reforms must be implemented sincerely, not symbolically.

Resource allocation is another essential aspect. The police cannot be expected to deliver results with 20th century infrastructure. Adequate manpower, vehicles, communication equipment, forensic laboratories, training facilities and cyber units are essential. Accountability must go hand-in-hand with the protection of honest officers, so that those who uphold the law do so with confidence.

The public, too, has an important role. No police force, however efficient, can function effectively without the cooperation of citizens. Public participation in community safety programmes, timely reporting of crimes, willingness to testify in court, adherence to traffic rules and general respect for the law contribute significantly to the environment in which police operate. Trust is a two-way street; citizens must also engage constructively and responsibly.

The media’s role cannot be overlooked. Media coverage shapes how millions perceive policing. Sensationalism, unverified allegations or dramatic distortions can damage institutional credibility. On the other hand, responsible journalism — fact-checked, balanced, and contextual — can highlight good work, expose wrongdoing, and promote informed public debate. Positive stories of bravery, innovation and community engagement deserve as much prominence as stories of failure.

Transforming public perception of the police thus calls for a multi-pronged effort. The police must play the lead role by acting fairly, being sensitive, and responding to complaints promptly and effectively. The government must carry out the structural reforms which would enable the police to enforce the rule of law irrespective of the party in power. Citizens will have to cooperate with the police in the battle against lawless elements, and the media will have to play the role of a watchdog. Only then will we have the police which a developing economy and an emerging great power must have.

Prakash Singh, a retired director general of police, was the petitioner for police reforms in Union of India vs. Prakash Singh. The views expressed are personal