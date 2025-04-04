Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Red flags in Dhaka’s embrace of Beijing

ByHarsh V Pant
Apr 04, 2025 09:39 PM IST

New Delhi must now accelerate the transformative governance changes it has initiated in the North East

During his visit to Beijing last month, chief advisor of Bangladesh’s interim government, Mohammed Yunus positioned his country as China’s gateway to South Asia. He suggested that since India’s northeastern states are landlocked with no access to the ocean, Bangladesh is the only guardian “of the ocean in this region” and therefore “could be an extension of the Chinese economy — building, producing, and marketing goods for China and the world.”

Yunus’s clumsy attempt to curry favour with the Chinese could do lasting damage to India-Bangladesh ties (@SpoxCHN_MaoNing)
Yunus’s clumsy attempt to curry favour with the Chinese could do lasting damage to India-Bangladesh ties (@SpoxCHN_MaoNing)

Though Yunus’s aide clarified that the remarks have been misinterpreted, this is a serious claim being made by a supposedly friendly country of India to a notoriously malevolent China. And this claim is based on Bangladesh underscoring its geographical centrality in the Bay of Bengal and by highlighting Indian territorial vulnerabilities. It is striking not only in the audacity of its ambition but also in the nefariousness of its underlying intent.

India’s North East has been a longstanding source of anxiety for policymakers as the Siliguri Corridor — also known as the “chicken’s neck” — is vulnerable. It is a narrow land corridor — approximately 22 kms wide — between the northeastern states and the rest of India and if this corridor is cut off, the northeastern region would be isolated from the rest of the country.

The region has historically faced economic neglect, leading to a deficit in infrastructure and development, which, in turn, has affected the ability of the Indian State to effectively govern it. Economic underdevelopment has bred internal unrest. The region shares long and porous borders with China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Bhutan, making it susceptible to external influence and cross-border infiltration.

India has made significant strides in the last 10 years to bring the region to the centre of its developmental agenda as well as strategic imagination. New Delhi’s steadfast support to Sheikh Hasina government was also premised on Dhaka providing a positive partnership to enhance connectivity of India’s North East to the wider world. Yunus’s clumsy attempt to curry favour with the Chinese will do lasting damage to India-Bangladesh ties. All the efforts that were put in place in initiating a more connected North East to the Bay of Bengal via Bangladesh will be looked at with a degree of suspicion and demand a reassessment.

Bangladesh’s desire to be able to connect South and Southeast Asia goes back to the ideals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman but Yunus has given it a new twist by linking China to the project, ignoring Indian sensitivities on the matter. This has happened at a time when India has been trying to leverage the Bimstec to make a case for India’s organic links to Southeast Asia via its northeastern region. Where India has made a proposition about the integration of South and Southeast Asia, making the Bay of Bengal central to the evolving strategic logic of the Indo-Pacific, Yunus seems to be interested in becoming an extension of the Chinese economy.

New Delhi must now accelerate the transformative governance changes it has initiated in the North East. However, the impact of Yunus’s comments could be significant in the long run. The ball is in Dhaka’s court to undertake damage control measures.

Harsh V Pant is vice president, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi. The views expressed are personal

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Opinion / Red flags in Dhaka’s embrace of Beijing
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On