Reimagining the urban future of Global South

If we lived on a planet as big as a garden, we would notice its trees stunting, its flowers wilting, its water drying and its life decaying. The science is undeniable: Our collective hedonistic choices are causing cataclysmic climate events that we see unfolding all over the world. As cities across the Global South brace for rapid urbanisation, the challenges of socio-economic disparities, climate vulnerability, and resource management grow ever more pressing. By 2050, nearly 90% of the world’s urban population will reside in these regions. Addressing this unprecedented urban transformation demands a paradigm shift in planning, governance, and climate action.

Cities in the Global South are growing at an unparalleled pace, driven by migration and economic shifts. This rapid growth widens the ‘urban services divide’, with nearly 30% of urban residents living in informal settlements. In Mumbai’s Dharavi, a self-organised ecosystem thrives — 65 million Indians drive grassroots innovation, with its $1-billion recycling economy repurposing 80% of the city’s waste. These communities demand inclusive planning integrating them into the formal urban fabric rather than erasing them.

The informal sector also dominates employment, accounting for up to 80% of jobs in some regions. Recognising and supporting these dynamics is crucial to creating equitable urban economies. Public-private partnerships and community-led initiatives, like Medellín’s cable cars transforming hillside slums into connected neighbourhoods, offer scalable models for other cities.

The demographic surge also increases demand for housing and transportation. Governments must prioritise infrastructure projects, catering to growing populations without compromising sustainability. Indore, crowned India’s cleanest city for six consecutive years, achieved this through decentralised waste management and citizen-led composting. The climate crisis poses an existential threat to our cities, where extreme weather events are increasingly becoming more frequent. These impacts exacerbate vulnerabilities, particularly for low-income populations. In Surat, AI-powered flood warnings now protect informal settlements, while Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn Park — a “sponge city” project — absorbs monsoon rains through terraced wetlands, blending disaster resilience with public art.

Climate justice must be a cornerstone of urban policy. Initiatives such as India’s National Action Plan on Climate Change and Brazil’s innovative use of green infrastructure in São Paulo offer valuable lessons. Singapore’s emphasis on water-sensitive urban design further illustrates how localised strategies enhance resilience while addressing environmental challenges. Nature-based solutions — such as mangrove restoration and urban forests — not only bolster biodiversity but also provide natural buffers against the climate crisis. For coastal cities like Jakarta and Mumbai, these measures are critical.

The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) provide a universal framework for addressing urban challenges, yet their effective implementation hinges on local adaptation. Cities in the Global South must prioritise context-specific solutions leveraging indigenous knowledge and technologies. For example, India’s Smart Cities Mission has demonstrated how digital tools improve urban governance, while South Africa’s emphasis on community-driven housing projects underscores grassroots involvement. By tailoring global frameworks to reflect local realities, these initiatives bridge the gap between high-level policy and ground-level impact.

Localisation of SDGs also involves rethinking urban priorities. Cities like Nairobi are focusing on electrifying public transport to reduce carbon emissions, while participatory budgeting in Brazil empowers communities to decide how public funds are allocated, ensuring development aligns with local needs.

Achieving sustainable urbanism requires socio-technical transitions — investing in renewable energy, rethinking urban spaces, and promoting mixed-use developments. Curitiba’s integrated transport, Kigali’s eco-friendly planning, and Nairobi’s 3D-printed plastic pavers exemplify how cities can pioneer sustainable change. The circular economy can significantly cut urban waste. Recycling and resource recovery can create self-sustaining systems that minimise environmental impact.

Governance is key to sustainable cities. Decentralised systems, as seen in Kerala, enhance resilience and inclusivity. Public-private partnerships can also drive change; Singapore’s Housing and Development Board collaborates with private entities to deliver affordable housing. Technology-driven governance, such as mobile apps for real-time civic engagement, fosters transparency and trust between governments and citizens.

The Global South holds a rich repository of indigenous technologies and architectural practices that can inform sustainable development. Traditional techniques, such as passive cooling in Indian architecture or rainwater harvesting in African villages, offer low-cost, high-impact solutions. Modern adaptations of these practices are underway. The Auroville Earth Institute in India has revived ancient construction techniques using compressed stabilised earth blocks, reducing reliance on energy-intensive materials. Countries like Mexico and Vietnam are also exploring vernacular architecture to build climate-resilient homes, incorporating locally sourced materials and traditional construction methods.

Collaboration across the Global South is crucial. Platforms like BRICS and the C40 Cities network facilitate knowledge exchange, while the International Solar Alliance, co-founded by India and France unites 140+ nations in sustainable energy initiatives. Joint research on climate resilience and shared investments in green infrastructure amplify regional impact. Brazil and India have partnered on renewable energy projects, while African nations are developing transnational infrastructure, such as railways and energy grids, enhancing regional connectivity.

The Global South must lead with its own playbook. It is time to abandon 20th-century paradigms that blindly replicated western models designed for a different planet and era. Today, we inhabit a world reshaped by climate urgency and technological leaps, where solutions must emerge from local realities, not foreign blueprints.

Dikshu C Kukreja is managing principal, CP Kukreja Architects, and honorary consul general, Republic of Albania. The views expressed are personal